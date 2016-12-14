Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 14 de diciembre de 2016 -- 19:13

Lamia ofrece indemnizar con $us 165 mil a familiares de víctimas

Los cuerpos de la víctimas de accidente de Lamia en Medellin. (Univisión)

Los cuerpos de la víctimas de accidente de Lamia en Medellin. (Univisión)

Unos $us165 mil por persona es el monto que Lamia ofrecerá como indemnización a las familias de las 71 personas que murieron en el accidente aéreo del club brasileño Chapecoense.

“La aerolínea va a hacer los trámites para que a las familias de las víctimas se les haga el resarcimiento de USD 165.000 por cada persona fallecida”, explicó el abogado de la firma, Néstor Higa, este miércoles en una rueda de prensa en su despacho en la ciudad de Santa Cruz.

El letrado explicó que Lamia cuenta con una póliza de seguro que está contemplada por la Organización de Aviación Civil Internacional (OACI) tanto para los tripulantes bolivianos como para los pasajeros, todos extranjeros.

Sólo seis personas sobrevivieron al accidente que ocurrió el 28 de noviembre poco antes de llegar al aeropuerto de Medellín. La aeronave transportaba a periodistas, técnicos y al equipo de fútbol Chapecoense, que iba a disputar la final de la Copa Sudamericana.

La tripulación boliviana estaba encabezada por el piloto Miguel Quiroga Murakami, quien también figura como socio de la empresa, junto a Marco Antonio Rocha, ambos ex militares. Según el abogado de la firma, Rocha está en Colombia colaborando con los sobrevivientes. Sin embargo, en Bolivia enfrenta una denuncia por incumplimiento de deberes, además de homicidio culposo.

El Ministerio Público también imputó a una operadora de vuelo, Celia Castedo, y al gerente general de la aerolínea, Gustavo Vargas, el cual fue enviado preventivamente a una cárcel. Su hijo, Gustavo Vargas Villegas, está acusado de uso indebido de influencias cuando trabajaba en la Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil (DGAC). Se presume que él favoreció a su padre al tramitar las licencias y certificaciones de vuelo. Castedo viajó a Brasil y está tramitando un refugio político.

SANTA CRUZ/ con datos de Infobae

 

64 comments on “Lamia ofrece indemnizar con $us 165 mil a familiares de víctimas

  2. of course like your web-site but you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
    A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome
    to tell the truth on the other hand I’ll certainly come again again.

    Responder

  4. Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog before but after looking at many of the posts I realized it’s new to
    me. Nonetheless, I’m certainly delighted I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!

    Responder

  6. Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to enhance my site!I suppose its ok
    to use some of your ideas!!

    Responder

  11. Simply wish to say your article is as surprising. The clarity in your post is simply cool and i can assume you
    are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to
    keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.

    Responder

  16. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed
    surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed
    and I hope you write again very soon!

    Responder

  18. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually understand what you are talking approximately!
    Bookmarked. Please also discuss with my website =). We may have a link change contract among us

    Responder

  21. Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Many thanks, However
    I am encountering issues with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I am unable to subscribe to it.
    Is there anybody else having identical RSS
    issues? Anyone who knows the answer can you kindly respond?
    Thanx!!

    Responder

  22. Good post however , I was wondering if you could
    write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
    Bless you!

    Responder

  24. Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of
    the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but
    I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the
    same outcome.

    Responder

  26. Hey there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us
    so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the
    information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this
    to my followers! Wonderful blog and great design and style.

    Responder

  28. hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked
    up something new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical issues
    using this web site, since I experienced to reload the website many times previous to
    I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
    Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances
    times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
    Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more of your respective intriguing content.
    Make sure you update this again very soon.

    Responder

  29. Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
    if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  33. It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the
    longer term and it’s time to be happy. I have learn this publish and if I may just I desire
    to counsel you few fascinating things or advice. Perhaps you could write subsequent articles referring to this article.
    I desire to learn more issues about it!

    Responder

  37. Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
    I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.

    P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!

    Responder

  44. Its such as you learn my mind! You appear to understand a lot about
    this, like you wrote the ebook in it or something.
    I think that you simply can do with some percent to drive the message home a little bit, but
    instead of that, that is wonderful blog. A great read.
    I’ll definitely be back.

    Responder

  45. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and
    in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog
    posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently
    fast.

    Responder

  47. Thanks for another great article. Where else could anyone get that
    kind of information in such an ideal manner of writing?
    I’ve a presentation next week, and I’m at the search for such info.

    Responder

  49. I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else experiencing problems with your
    blog. It seems like some of the text in your posts are running off
    the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let
    me know if this is happening to them too? This could be a
    problem with my web browser because I’ve had this happen previously.

    Cheers

    Responder

  50. Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after reading
    through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.

    Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking
    and checking back frequently!

    Responder

  51. I was recommended this web site through my cousin. I am
    now not positive whether or not this submit is written by
    way of him as nobody else know such special approximately my trouble.
    You are wonderful! Thanks!

    Responder

  54. I seriously love your site.. Pleasant colors & theme.
    Did you build this site yourself? Please reply
    back as I’m planning to create my own website and would like to find out where
    you got this from or exactly what the theme is named. Cheers!

    Responder

  55. Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I
    find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to
    give something back and aid others like you aided me.

    Responder

  58. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this fantastic blog!
    I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
    I look forward to new updates and will share this site with my
    Facebook group. Chat soon!

    Responder

  59. Hey there this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting
    to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
    I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I
    wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!

    Responder

  60. Thanks on your marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will be sure to
    bookmark your blog and definitely will come back later
    in life. I want to encourage one to continue your
    great job, have a nice holiday weekend!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>