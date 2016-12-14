Lamia ofrece indemnizar con $us 165 mil a familiares de víctimas

Unos $us165 mil por persona es el monto que Lamia ofrecerá como indemnización a las familias de las 71 personas que murieron en el accidente aéreo del club brasileño Chapecoense.
“La aerolínea va a hacer los trámites para que a las familias de las víctimas se les haga el resarcimiento de USD 165.000 por cada persona fallecida”, explicó el abogado de la firma, Néstor Higa, este miércoles en una rueda de prensa en su despacho en la ciudad de Santa Cruz.
El letrado explicó que Lamia cuenta con una póliza de seguro que está contemplada por la Organización de Aviación Civil Internacional (OACI) tanto para los tripulantes bolivianos como para los pasajeros, todos extranjeros.
Sólo seis personas sobrevivieron al accidente que ocurrió el 28 de noviembre poco antes de llegar al aeropuerto de Medellín. La aeronave transportaba a periodistas, técnicos y al equipo de fútbol Chapecoense, que iba a disputar la final de la Copa Sudamericana.
La tripulación boliviana estaba encabezada por el piloto Miguel Quiroga Murakami, quien también figura como socio de la empresa, junto a Marco Antonio Rocha, ambos ex militares. Según el abogado de la firma, Rocha está en Colombia colaborando con los sobrevivientes. Sin embargo, en Bolivia enfrenta una denuncia por incumplimiento de deberes, además de homicidio culposo.
El Ministerio Público también imputó a una operadora de vuelo, Celia Castedo, y al gerente general de la aerolínea, Gustavo Vargas, el cual fue enviado preventivamente a una cárcel. Su hijo, Gustavo Vargas Villegas, está acusado de uso indebido de influencias cuando trabajaba en la Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil (DGAC). Se presume que él favoreció a su padre al tramitar las licencias y certificaciones de vuelo. Castedo viajó a Brasil y está tramitando un refugio político.
SANTA CRUZ/ con datos de Infobae
