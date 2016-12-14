Los países de Mercosur plantan a la canciller venezolana en la cumbre de Argentina

Los intentos de Venezuela por revertir su suspensión del Mercosur, resultaron infructuoso, incluso con un intempestivo viaje de la canciller Delcy Rodríguez a Buenos Aires para participar de una reunión de colegas del bloque pese a no estar invitada.

Argentina, Brasil, Paraguay y Uruguay, socios fundadores de la unión aduanera, desoyeron las acusaciones de “confabulación” lanzadas por el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro y ratificaron que ha perdido su condición de miembro pleno del Mercosur por incumplir el plazo que se le había fijado para adecuarse a las normas del bloque, incluidas aquellas relacionadas con los derechos humanos y la separación de poderes.

“Tenemos la más absoluta de las convicciones que las decisiones tomadas son las decisiones legales que corresponden”, dijo la canciller argentina Susana Malcorra en rueda de prensa. “No se puede ser parte de una organización, teniendo los privilegios, pero no cumpliendo con las obligaciones”.

Argentina asumió este miércoles formalmente la presidencia rotativa del Mercosur para el primer semestre de 2017, durante una reunión extraordinaria del Consejo del Mercado Común del Sur a la que asisten los cancilleres de Argentina, Brasil, Paraguay y Uruguay y del cual pretendió participar la canciller venezolana, aunque se le había advertido previamente que no se le iba a permitir el ingreso a la misma.

Malcorra explicó que se le había notificado a Venezuela primero por carta y luego en persona a Rodríguez que no estaba invitada al cónclave.

“La canciller (Rodríguez) tomo la decisión de que quería de cualquier forma asistir a la reunión. Y bueno, evidentemente, hizo lo que es de común conocimiento para acceder al Palacio San Martin”, apuntó la jefa de la diplomacia argentina, en referencia el intempestivo ingreso de Rodríguez a la sede del ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores.

“Los cancilleres de la Triple Alianza confabulados contra Venezuela y el Mercosur se niegan al diálogo con Bolivia y Venezuela”, escribió Rodríguez en su cuenta de Twitter en un mensaje en el que sumó una fotografía de una sala de la cancillería argentina preparada para una reunión que estaba vacía y otra en la que aparecía sentada junto a su colega boliviano David Choquehuanca.

Con la expresión “triple alianza” Rodríguez aludió a los gobiernos de Argentina, Brasil y Paraguay, los más críticos con Venezuela. Bolivia está a su vez a la espera de su próxima adhesión al bloque

La cancillería argentina no informó en qué lugar de la sede ministerial se realizó el encuentro pero el canciller brasileño José Serra subió una foto en su cuenta de Twitter en la que aparecía reunido con sus colegas de Argentina, Uruguay y Paraguay en una sala aparte.

Previamente Rodríguez había dicho a periodistas que Venezuela sigue “ejerciendo la presidencia pro tempore” que rota cada seis meses por orden alfabético “hasta que se den las condiciones para el traspaso”.

“Si insisten en que no participe en la reunión nos meteremos por la ventana, porque vinimos a defender los derechos de Venezuela”, había amenazado Rodríguez, quien denunció que fue maltratada por personal de seguridad de la cancillería.

“Yo quiero ser muy clara: una nunca accede a una cumbre, a una reunión multilateral, si no tiene la autorización para hacerlo”, se excusó Malcorra. “La canciller entró…se mostró esperando a los cancilleres con una sonrisa, así que no me parece que haya habido algo de una terrible gravedad, más allá de la decisión, de la canciller Rodriguez, de entrar por la puerta o por la ventana, en sus propias palabras”.

Pese al incidente diplomático, Malcorra sostuvo que “estamos esperando que Venezuela cumpla con su parte y sus obligaciones, cuando eso ocurra, Venezuela será bienvenida de vuelta ser parte del Mercosur”.

En las afueras del Palacio San Martín, sede de la cancillería argentina, un centenar de manifestantes de organizaciones sociales y políticas izquierdistas y sindicatos expresaron su apoyo a Venezuela.

El presidente venezolano Nicolás Maduro sostiene que las medidas de “hostigamiento” contra su país son parte de una campaña internacional orquestada por “los gobiernos de derecha” de Argentina, Brasil y Paraguay con el propósito de “deslegitimar” a Venezuela.

Venezuela fue incorporada como quinto socio pleno del Mercosur en 2012, cuando sus otros miembros estaban bajo gobiernos de centroizquierda.

Posición de Choquehuanca

El ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Bolivia, David Choquehuanca, que se encuentra junto a la canciller venezolana, Delcy Rodríguez, en Argentina dijo sentirse triste porque “nos han cerrado las puertas” de la reunión extraordinaria de cancilleres del Mercado Común del Sur (Mercosur).

“Estamos acompañando aquí a Venezuela para que se respeten no solamente los derechos de Venezuela, sino los derechos de todos nuestros pueblos hermanos. No nos pueden cerrar las puertas de estos mecanismos de integración”, dijo el canciller boliviano a los periodistas.

