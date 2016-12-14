Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 14 de diciembre de 2016 -- 08:56

Para el Vicecanciller, Carlos Mesa sigue de vocero

El expresidente y actual vocero de la causa marítima boliviana ante La Haya, Carlos Mesa, muestra el Libro del Mar. (Internet)

El vicecanciller Juan Carlos Alurralde aclaró que el exmandatario Carlos Mesa sigue siendo el vocero de la demanda marítima boliviana, pero dejó establecido que el cargo es incompatible con una eventual candidatura presidencial.

“Sigue siendo vocero porque el presidente (Evo Morales) no ha respondido negativamente y mientras no reciba una carta que le diga (lo contrario), continúa en sus funciones”, dijo Alurralde respecto a la carta que Mesa envió a Morales para saber si su tarea como vocero de la demanda marítima concluyó como dejó entrever el agente boliviano ante la Corte de La Haya, Eduardo Rodríguez Veltzé.

En una entrevista en un programa televisivo, el vicecanciller consideró que Mesa debe aclara si lanzará su candidatura para las elecciones presidenciales de 2019.

“Mesa debería aclarar esta incompatibilidad. Él sabe que no es compatible asumir ambas funciones, es importante que el expresidente aclare el tema para tranquilidad de todos”, sostuvo.

El presidente Evo Morales designó en 2014 a Mesa como vocero internacional de la causa marítima para que explique en foros y eventos internacionales la demanda boliviana y la decisión de llevar el caso a la Corte Internacional de Justicia de La Haya.

LA PAZ/ Con datos de Cadena A

