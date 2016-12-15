Alurralde: Continuidad de Mesa depende del Presidente

El vicecanciller Juan Carlos Alurralde dijo este jueves que sólo el presidente Evo Morales está autorizado a decidir sobre la vocería de Carlos Mesa y adelantó que el Mandatario se referirá al caso en los próximos días.
“(Deseo) destacar que la conducción de la política exterior y la designación de sus representantes, ya sean estos diplomáticos u otros, como es el caso de la vocería de la causa marítima, corresponde única y exclusivamente al Presidente”, afirmó Alurralde.
Carlos Mesa está en medio de una serie de contradicciones entre funcionarios de Gobierno que sostienen posiciones contradictorias sobre su continuidad como vocero de la demanda marítima.
Alurralde aseguró el miércoles que Mesa continuaba como vocero contradiciendo a l agente boliviano en La Haya, Eduardo Rodríguez Veltzé, quien dijo el expresidente ya no era necesario para la actual etapa del proceso contra Chile.
Mesa una vez conocida la declaración del Vicecanciller envio una carta al Jefe de Estado donde recalcó la importancia de trabajar de manera coordinada y pensando primero en Bolivia antes que en temas de la política interna.
El mismo miércoles el vicepresidente, Alvaro García Linera, calificó como “pusilánime” a Mesa ante su posible candidatura a la presidencia en 2019.
LA PAZ/Fides
Thank you for some other informative site. The place else
could I am getting that kind of information written in such an ideal method?
I’ve a challenge that I am just now operating on, and
I’ve been on the glance out for such info.
Touche. Sound arguments. Keep up the good spirit.
Hi friends, its enormous paragraph concerning cultureand fully explained,
keep it up all the time.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the
video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why
throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to
your site when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Howdy! This post could not be written much better!
Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept talking about this. I am going to send this article to him.
Pretty sure he’s going to have a very good read.
I appreciate you for sharing!
Hi there to every one, the contents present at this web page are actually remarkable for people knowledge, well, keep up the good work fellows.
I am sure this article has touched all the
internet viewers, its really really pleasant piece of writing on building
up new blog.
I am genuinely pleased to glance at this web site posts which includes tons of useful data,
thanks for providing these statistics.
Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely
long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to
the whole thing. Do you have any recommendations for rookie blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thanks for providing these details.
This is really fascinating, You’re an excessively skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and stay up for searching for
extra of your excellent post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks
I couldn’t resist commenting. Very well written!
Hi this is somewhat of off topic but I was wanting
to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with
HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously believe this amazing site needs far more attention.
I’ll probably be back again to see more, thanks for the information!
I like it when individuals come together and share views.
Great website, stick with it!
I will right away take hold of your rss as I can’t
find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please allow me understand so that I may subscribe.
Thanks.
I could not resist commenting. Very well written!
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.
Hey there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working
with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and
I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a honest price?
Many thanks, I appreciate it!
I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam
responses? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very
much appreciated.
Hello friends, how is everything, and what you would like to say about this piece of
writing, in my view its actually remarkable designed for me.
Good post. I will be facing many of these issues as well..
Hi to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this web site, and your views are pleasant for new visitors.
I just like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and take a look at once more right
here frequently. I am relatively sure I’ll learn lots
of new stuff proper right here! Best of luck for the
following!
Post writing is also a excitement, if you be familiar with afterward you can write if not it is
difficult to write.
Hello very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful ..
Wonderful .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds
also? I am satisfied to search out a lot of useful information here within the publish,
we’d like develop extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
Hi to all, the contents present at this website are actually remarkable for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
Hi, I log on to your blog regularly. Your writing style is awesome, keep
doing what you’re doing!
It’s an awesome piece of writing in support of all the web people; they will get advantage from it I
am sure.
Incredible points. Sound arguments. Keep up the good work.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site
has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it
looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do
you know any methods to help stop content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.
Wonderful article! That is the kind of info that are meant
to be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this publish upper!
Come on over and discuss with my site . Thank you =)
Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar
one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses?
If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any assistance
is very much appreciated.
Thanks for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts
and I will be waiting for your further post thanks once again.
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Many thanks, However I am encountering troubles with your RSS.
I don’t know the reason why I cannot subscribe to it.
Is there anybody getting similar RSS issues? Anyone that knows the solution will you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew
of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter
updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward
to your new updates.
Hello! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look
forward to all your posts! Keep up the superb work!
Wow, fantastic weblog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for?
you made running a blog glance easy. The overall glance of your web site is wonderful, as smartly as the content material!
Thanks for any other excellent article. The place else may just anyone get that kind of information in such a
perfect approach of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the
search for such information.
Heya are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but
I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any
coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
Hey there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really
appreciate your content. Please let me know. Many thanks
Fastidious answers in return of this matter with genuine arguments and explaining the whole
thing about that.
Awesome things here. I am very glad to peer your post.
Thanks a lot and I’m taking a look forward to
touch you. Will you please drop me a mail?
Hi Dear, are you actually visiting this website daily, if so afterward
you will definitely get pleasant knowledge.
No matter if some one searches for his required thing, therefore he/she wants to
be available that in detail, so that thing is maintained over here.
Great blog right here! Also your website loads up very fast!
What web host are you using? Can I am getting your associate hyperlink in your host?
I desire my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Great site you have got here.. It’s difficult to
find high quality writing like yours these days. I truly appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
Good info. Lucky me I ran across your site by chance (stumbleupon).
I have saved as a favorite for later!
Fine way of explaining, and pleasant article to take information about my presentation focus, which i am going
to convey in institution of higher education.
Hey there, You have done an excellent job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends.
I am confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.
I am curious to find out what blog platform you’re utilizing?
I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest site and I
would like to find something more safe. Do you have any
solutions?
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the
net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people
think about worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as
defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This article posted at this website is actually good.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this outstanding
blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to new updates and will share
this blog with my Facebook group. Chat soon!