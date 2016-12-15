Fecha de publicación: Jueves 15 de diciembre de 2016 -- 18:38

Alurralde: Continuidad de Mesa depende del Presidente

El vicecanciller boliviano, Juan Carlos Alurralde. (APG)

El vicecanciller boliviano, Juan Carlos Alurralde. (APG)

El vicecanciller Juan Carlos Alurralde dijo este jueves que sólo el presidente Evo Morales está autorizado a decidir sobre la vocería de Carlos Mesa y adelantó que el Mandatario se referirá al caso en los próximos días.

“(Deseo) destacar que la conducción de la política exterior y la designación de sus representantes, ya sean estos diplomáticos u otros, como es el caso de la vocería de la causa marítima, corresponde única y exclusivamente al Presidente”, afirmó Alurralde.

Carlos Mesa está en medio de una serie de contradicciones entre funcionarios de Gobierno que sostienen posiciones contradictorias sobre su continuidad como vocero de la demanda marítima.

Alurralde aseguró el miércoles que Mesa continuaba como vocero contradiciendo a l agente boliviano en La Haya, Eduardo Rodríguez Veltzé, quien dijo el expresidente ya no era necesario para la actual etapa del proceso contra Chile.

Mesa una vez conocida la declaración del Vicecanciller envio una carta al Jefe de Estado donde recalcó la importancia de trabajar de manera coordinada y pensando primero en Bolivia antes que en temas de la política interna.

El mismo miércoles el vicepresidente, Alvaro García Linera, calificó como “pusilánime” a Mesa ante su posible candidatura a la presidencia en 2019.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

