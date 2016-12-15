Candidatura: García Linera afirma que su determinación es de 2014

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera indicó que su determinación de declinar a una nueva candidatura a la Vicepresidencia fue adoptada en 2014 , pero igual participó en la campaña del referendo para la reforma de la Constitución.
“En mi fuero interior estaba de que iba a declinar la candidatura, pero como la propuesta surgida de los sectores sociales hablaba indiferentemente de Presidente y de Vicepresidente, me sume a la campaña e hice todo lo que estuvo a mi alcance para que el referéndum fuera exitoso”, declaró a un medio televisivo.
García Linera destacó que participó en la campaña pese a su determinación de dejar de ser candidato, porque es su convicción política así lo mandaba, pero siempre pensó que la fecha de la convocatoria a referéndum estaba mal escogida.
“Personalmente consideraba desde un inicio que la fecha del referéndum estaba mal escogida, que la fecha del referéndum no era hacerlo a los seis meses de haber ganado las elecciones con el 62% del electorado”, reveló.
A su juicio el referéndum debería haberse hecho cercano al 2019 después de que hayan cumplido su gestión como mandatarios y una vez que la población constate que el Gobierno del MAS cumplió sus promesas.
“Y la gente hubiera respondido positivamente, expuse mi idea, pero quedé en minoría, pero soy un hombre disciplinado, soy un socialista, soy un hombre que ha vivido en función de convicciones”, puntualizó.
En esa línea, reiteró que no era bien visto por la gente el pedirle su apoyo nuevamente luego que le dio su confianza para un nuevo mandato a Evo Morales y Álvaro García Linera.
LA PAZ/Con datos de Red Uno
