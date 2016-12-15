Compañeros de trabajo violan a empleada de “La Paz Limpia”

El director departamental de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV), Miguel Ocampo, informó el jueves que una joven de 18 años denunció que fue violada por tres compañeros de trabajo que pertenecen a la empresa “La Paz Limpia”.
De acuerdo al informe, las cuatro personas habrían consumido bebidas alcohólicas el domingo. El lunes la joven despertó en la casa de uno de sus compañeros en la zona de Llojeta sin ropa interior y con signos de haber sido víctima de violencia sexual.
La víctima recién denunció a sus compañeros hoy ante la FELCV, quien inicio la investigación y coordino la aprehensión de los agresores sexuales con la Fiscalía.
Los tres acusados por la víctima fueron aprehendidos en la mañana del jueves y están declarando ante el Ministerio Público. Según Ocampo los tres presuntos violadores están en el rango de edad de 20 a 30 años.
LA PAZ/Fides
