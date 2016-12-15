Comienza el congreso del MAS sin la COB y evocando a Fidel

El noveno Congreso de Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) fue inaugurado este jueves en la ciudad cruceña de Montero con la presencia de delegaciones de diferentes movimientos sociales y representantes sindicales, pero fue notoria la ausencia de los principales ejecutivos de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) y de las confederaciones de fabriles y de los maestros urbanos.
También fue notoria la ausencia de la centrales obreras departamentales, porque solo estuvo presente la COD de Santa Cruz.
En la mayoría de las participaciones previas a las Evo Morales, se destacaron las comparaciones del dirigente cocalero con recién fallecido líder cubano Fidel Castro además de anunciar la repostulación del Presidente para un periodo MAS.
En las siete intervenciones previas a la de Morales, llamaron la atención la del secretario Ejecutivo de la Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB), Orlando Gutiérrez quien afirmó que “fue un sabotaje la escasez de agua potable en La Paz” y después sostuvo: “El capitalismo está controlando el agua dulce que tenemos en Bolivia”.
También participó entre los oradores el presidente de la Federación de Cooperativas Mineras de Bolivia (Fencomin), David Morejón, quien evitó tocar el tema de la muerte de sus afiliados en septiembre pasado y solo reiteró el apoyo de su gremio a Evo Morales y a su posible reelección.
Los organizadores presentaron a Valentín Pérez como representante de la COB, pero al comenzar su participación, el dirigente minero, aclaró que hablaba a nombre de la FSTMB y no de la central sindical.
En la participación de dirigentes campesinos, campesinas y transportistas acusaron a “los infiltrados de la derecha” por los errores cometidos en los últimos años en la gestión de Gobierno y pidieron a la dirección masista iniciar una investigación y después dar una sanción para estas personas.
El acto tuvo una duración de más de dos horas y la asistencia consiguió llenara el coliseo “Evo Morales” de Montero. El Congreso concluirá el sábado con la lectura de sus resoluciones en las áreas políticas, orgánica, social y económica, pero la mayoría de las delegaciones se quedará hasta el domingo para celebrar el “Día de la Revolución Democrática y Cultural”, que celebrará por primera vez.
MONTERO/Fides
