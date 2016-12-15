Comisión de Diputados acusa a cuatro consejeros de la magistratura

El presidente de la Comisión de Justicia Plural de la Cámara de Diputados, Lino Cárdenas, informó el jueves que esa instancia legislativa aprobó la acusación contra cuatro componentes del Consejo de la Magistratura por delitos de incumplimiento de deberes y resoluciones contrarias a la Constitución y las leyes.
“Como Comisión hemos sesionado y hemos decidió aprobar el informe presentado por el Comité del Ministerio Público, que dice que vamos a acusar a cuatro consejeros del Consejo de la Magistratura, Cristina Mamani, Vilma Mamani, Roger Treviño y Fredy Sanabria”, explicó.
Precisó que las acusaciones en contra de los consejeros son por incumplimiento de deberes y resoluciones contrarias a la Constitución y a las leyes, tomando en cuenta que habrían vulnerado un mandato legal, quitándole el derecho a un ciudadano para que asuma el cargo de juez, sin haber emitido una resolución como manda la norma.
“Le quitaron de forma arbitraria ese derecho, entonces este ciudadano común, ha hecho su reclamo desde 2012 y finalmente hemos llegado a las conclusiones”, remarcó.
Cárdenas informó que ese informe será remitido a la presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados, Gabriela Montaño, para que el pleno de esa instancia decida si aprueba o no el informe.
“Si se aprueba el informe, en ese mismo acto también se debe disponer la suspensión de sus funciones de esas autoridades”, puntualizó.
Cárdenas explicó que si se opta por la suspensión de los cuatro acusados, serán los suplentes los que asuman el cargo, conforme señalan los procedimientos.
“Los suplentes asumirían la función en caso de que se opte por la suspensión (de los acusados) y el Consejo de la Magistratura seguiría funcionando sin ningún problema”, sustentó.
LA PAZ/ Con datos de ABI
I visit each day a few sites and information sites to read
articles or reviews, except this blog gives quality based content.
An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment.
I think that you ought to write more on this issue, it might not be a taboo subject
but typically people do not speak about these issues.
To the next! Many thanks!!
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and am nervous
about switching to another platform. I have heard good things about
blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my
old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
all the time i used to read smaller articles or reviews
which as well clear their motive, and that is also happening
with this post which I am reading at this time.
Hello! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all
your posts! Keep up the great work!
I like what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my own blogroll.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems
as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know
what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening
to read?