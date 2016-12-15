Fecha de publicación: Jueves 15 de diciembre de 2016 -- 14:41

Despiden al Viracocha III

Despedida de la balsa de totora Viracocha III que surcará el océano Pacifico en expedición. (ABI)

Despedida de la balsa de totora Viracocha III que surcará el océano Pacifico en expedición. (ABI)

Con el ritual andino de la  k’hoa  y el incienso fue despedido hoy el “Viracocha III”, un barco hecho de juncos de totora que pretende recorrer 18.500 kilómetros en su travesía por el océano Pacífico.

La nave, de 18 metros de eslora, “llevará un mensaje de paz e integración” en su recorrido desde el puerto chileno de Arica, de donde zarpará en marzo de 2017, hasta Australia (unas 10.000 millas náuticas), según el constructor aymara Erick Katari, orador en una ceremonia realizada en La Paz.

La inmensa embarcación hecha de juncos que crecen en las orillas del lago Titicaca, el navegable más alto del mundo, fue concebida por el biólogo estadounidense Phil Buck para demostrar que hubo migración ancestral entre los dos continentes y revalorizar la cultura indígena que habitó poblados lacustres.

“No es tarea fácil, es un gran reto”, manifestó Katari, cuya familia se dedica a construir este tipo de embarcaciones, a escala mucho más pequeña, para el uso diario de los pescadores del lago Titicaca, ubicado sobre los 3.800 metros de altitud.

“Quiero ser sincero, tengo mucha duda, (hay) riesgo, pero celebro esta gran aventura, es una forma de recuperar las formas de integración de nuestros antepasados”, saludó el presidente Evo Morales, que ha seguido la evolución de su construcción desde septiembre pasado.

El “Viracocha III”, que tomó su nombre de una divinidad andina, “está llevando esa energía del lago Titicaca, esa energía de hermandad, de armonía, de felicidad; también de que el mar es de todos los pueblos mundo”, comentó el canciller boliviano, David Choquehuanca, nativo de un poblado en las orillas del lago Titicaca.

Este será el tercer barco de totora que desarrolla el expedicionario Buck. El I navegó en el año 2000 desde el puerto de Arica hasta la Isla de Pascua y el II fue el primer intento de llegar, en 2003, desde el puerto de Valparaíso hasta Sídney, pero fracasó poco después de zarpar.

Ya en 1947, el noruego Thor Heyerdahl realizó el viaje desde puertos peruanos hasta el archipiélago Tuamotu, en la Polinesia, a 8.000 kilómetros de distancia, y el español José Kitín Muñoz atravesó con éxito el Pacífico en 1999 en una balsa de totora, desde Arica.

