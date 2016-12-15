Evo sugiere cambiar leyes para atender demandas sociales y mejorar inversión

El presidente Evo Morales sugirió este jueves, en el noveno congreso del Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), modificar leyes para atender las demandas sociales y además mejorar la inversión. También pidió a los dirigentes respetar la opinión del pueblo, en cuanto a la lección de candidatos, antes que los estatutos internos.
“Nosotros con el compañero Álvaro preguntamos: si vamos a estar toda la vida sometidos a la ley a veces no se puede hacer casi nada, (entonces) ¿qué hay que hacer?, hay que cambiar esa ley porque también otros hicieron esa ley. Ahora hay que hacer cambiar esa ley para respetar la ley, pero cambiar y acelerar la inversión y atender las demandas sociales”, dijo al recordar que las autoridades tenían problemas con algunos asesores sobre el cumplimiento de las normas.
El mandatario también pidió a los cientos de dirigentes que se dieron cita al encuentro que se desarrolla en Montero, Santa Cruz, que cuando se elija candidatos a elecciones se tome en cuenta más la opinión del pueblo.
“Está bien que haya un estatuto, respetamos y saludamos pero por encima del estatuto a veces (está) la opinión del pueblo, pueblo”, sostuvo.
Cuestionó la forma en que perdieron algunos municipios. “Cuando llega las elecciones, el pueblo propone que ese hermano, hermana, que se venga (al MAS), que sea nuestro candidato y el militante no acepta; el pueblo obliga a que sea candidato (ese hermano) con alguna agrupación, se presenta y nos gana y nosotros hemos pedidos en ese municipio, ¿por qué hemos perdido? por no escuchar al pueblo, por no reconocer a ese hermano”, acotó.
Por eso pidió aceptar que otras personas que sumen al proyecto político del MAS o recuperar a otras que se fueron, siempre y cuando acepten los principios e ideología masista.
“Nuestra responsabilidad no es solamente recuperar recursos naturales, las empresa estratégicas, nuestra responsabilidad es también recuperar algún hermano, alguna hermana que esta confundida, desviada, hablar, explicar, para que se venga para fortalecer la presencia democrática del Movimiento Al Aocialismo”.
LA PAZ/Fides
I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s
to be just what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content available for you?
I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on some of the
subjects you write with regards to here. Again, awesome site!
Excellent post! We are linking to this great content on our website.
Keep up the good writing.
It’s going to be end of mine day, except before end I am reading this wonderful paragraph to improve my experience.
Thanks to my father who shared with me on the topic
of this website, this blog is actually remarkable.
Fine way of explaining, and pleasant post to obtain data concerning my presentation topic, which i am going to deliver in institution of higher education.
If some one desires expert view concerning blogging and site-building after that i suggest him/her to visit this weblog, Keep up the fastidious job.
Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, great blog!
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly feel this web site needs much more attention.
I’ll probably be back again to read through more, thanks for the advice!
What’s up everyone, it’s my first go to see at this web page, and paragraph
is genuinely fruitful designed for me, keep up posting such articles.
Hey! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to take a look.
I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Terrific blog and terrific style and design.
Thank you for some other fantastic post. Where else may just anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal way of writing?
I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the search for such information.
You could definitely see your enthusiasm in the work you
write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such
as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe.
All the time go after your heart.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog thus
i came to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to
enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Have you ever thought about writing an e-book or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog centered on the same information you discuss and would
love to have you share some stories/information. I know my audience would value your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me
an e-mail.
My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different page and
thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now
i’m following you. Look forward to exploring your web page yet
again.
Hurrah! After all I got a website from where I be able to really take useful facts concerning
my study and knowledge.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
Ridiculous quest there. What happened after? Thanks!
I do agree with all of the ideas you have presented to your post.
They’re really convincing and can definitely work.
Still, the posts are too quick for novices. May you please lengthen them a little from subsequent
time? Thank you for the post.
Quality articles or reviews is the main to interest
the visitors to pay a visit the website, that’s what this
web site is providing.
Useful information. Lucky me I discovered your website by chance, and
I am surprised why this coincidence didn’t took place
in advance! I bookmarked it.
Highly descriptive blog, I enjoyed that bit. Will there be a part 2?
This is a topic which is near to my heart… Thank you!
Exactly where are your contact details though?