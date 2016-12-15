Fecha de publicación: Jueves 15 de diciembre de 2016 -- 13:31

Evo sugiere cambiar leyes para atender demandas sociales y mejorar inversión

El presidente Evo Morales en el Congreso. (Fides)

El presidente Evo Morales sugirió este jueves, en el noveno congreso del Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), modificar leyes para atender las demandas sociales y además mejorar la inversión. También pidió a los dirigentes respetar la opinión del pueblo, en cuanto a la lección de candidatos, antes que los estatutos internos.

“Nosotros con el compañero Álvaro preguntamos: si vamos a estar toda la vida sometidos a la ley a veces no se puede hacer casi nada, (entonces) ¿qué  hay que hacer?, hay que cambiar esa ley porque también otros hicieron esa ley. Ahora hay que hacer cambiar esa ley para respetar la ley, pero cambiar y acelerar la inversión y atender las demandas sociales”, dijo al recordar que las autoridades tenían problemas con algunos asesores sobre el cumplimiento de las normas.

El mandatario también pidió a los cientos de dirigentes que se dieron cita al encuentro que se desarrolla en Montero, Santa Cruz, que cuando se elija candidatos a elecciones se tome en cuenta más la opinión del pueblo.

“Está bien que haya un estatuto, respetamos y saludamos pero por encima del estatuto a veces (está) la opinión del pueblo, pueblo”, sostuvo.

Cuestionó la forma en que perdieron algunos municipios. “Cuando llega las elecciones, el pueblo propone que ese hermano, hermana, que se venga (al MAS), que sea nuestro candidato y el militante no acepta; el pueblo obliga a que sea candidato (ese hermano) con alguna agrupación, se presenta y nos gana y nosotros hemos pedidos en ese municipio, ¿por qué hemos perdido? por no escuchar al pueblo, por no reconocer a ese hermano”, acotó.

Por eso pidió aceptar que otras personas que sumen al proyecto político del MAS o recuperar a otras que se fueron, siempre y cuando acepten los principios e ideología masista.

“Nuestra responsabilidad no es solamente recuperar recursos naturales, las empresa estratégicas, nuestra responsabilidad es también recuperar algún hermano, alguna hermana que esta confundida, desviada, hablar, explicar, para que se venga para fortalecer la presencia democrática del Movimiento Al Aocialismo”.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
