La SIB recomienda cambiar el techo de aeropuerto de Alcantari y reabrir el Juan Azurduy

La Sociedad de Ingenieros de Bolivia (SIB) ratificó este jueves que hay fallas en el cálculo estructural de la cubierta del aeropuerto Alcantarí, por lo que recomienda el cambio integral del techo y la reapertura del aeropuerto Juana Azurduy de Padilla
El ingeniero Reynaldo Zambrana, integrante de la comisión técnica de la SIB, explicó que la empresa Convisa realizó el cálculo estructural para que la cubierta soporte una carga de granizo de 80 kilogramos por metro cuadrado, cuando lo recomendable es entre 140 y 250 kilogramos. En ese sentido precisó que por la característica de la zona se deberá calcular para 250 kilogramos por metro cuadrado.
Con esa observación, la SIB considera que deberá cambiarse toda la estructura de la cubierta del aeropuerto de Alcantarí y no sólo cubierta metálica.
Asimismo, sugieren que “la nueva geometría de la cubierta debe evitar canales maestros que provoquen acumulación de granizo y dificulten la evacuación de aguas pluviales”, según un pronunciamiento emitido hoy.
Además, la SIB sugiere reabrir el aeropuerto Juana Azurduy de Padilla mientras se realice en cambio de la cubierta, toda vez que la integridad física de trabajadores de las aerolíneas y usuarios correrá peligro.
Entretanto, el responsable de la empresa paceña CONVISA, Juan Díaz, dijo que desconocen el informe técnico de la SIB y ratifican que la estructura cumple los cálculos correctos según el estudio realizado.
Ratificaron que el lunes la empresa Synergy comenzará los trabajos de cambio de cubierta, pero no de la estructura metálica que la sostiene.
El 21 de septiembre se presentaron goteras en la cubierta del aeropuerto Alcantarí debido a la caída de una fuerte lluvia con granizo; en los siguientes meses, el problema se ahondó. Una persona falleció y otra resultó herida en el proceso de reparación de la cubierta.
SUCRE/Con datos del Correo del Sur
