Gradúan la primera promoción de la Escuela Antiimperialista

La Escuela de Comando Antiimperialista “Juan José Torres” graduó su primera promoción de 156 efectivos de las Fuerzas Armadas de diferentes grados, que según lo indicado por el presidente Evo Morales “defenderán también a Bolivia en lo ideológico”.
“Quiero decirles a la promoción que ser miembros de las Fuerza Armadas, ser oficial o sub oficial, o soldado, es defender la Patria, y nadie les ha mandado a ser oficiales, sino a servir al pueblo boliviano, sentar soberanía con identidad nacional, para que nadie venga a decidir por nosotros, porque ahora nuestras políticas son exportadas y no importadas como antes”, manifestó Morales.
De los 156 egresados: 89 son oficiales del Ejército, 39 de la Fuerza Aérea Boliviana y 28 de la Armada Boliviana.
El 14 de noviembre de 2015, el Gobierno creó la Escuela de Comando Antiimperialista, con el objetivo d cambiar la doctrina “represiva e imperialista” de las entidades castrenses.
Por su parte, el ministro de Defensa, Reymi Ferreira, destacó la currícula de los cursos que se desarrollan en la Escuela Antiimperialista, con materias como imperialismo y los recursos naturales, y negó que se esté adoctrinando políticamente a los efectivos militares.
“Nunca más las Fuerzas Armadas servirán a los intereses de corporaciones e intereses privados, ese es el objetivo de esta escuela, que nuestro modelo sea un modelo para toda América Latina” recalcó el funcionario.
La primera promoción de la Escuela Antiimperialista se especializó en aspectos referentes como la historia y la defensa de la Madre Tierra.
