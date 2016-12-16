Imputan a supuesto implicado en desaparición de Zarlet

El Ministerio Público imputó formalmente a Ever Isidro Lara Luna (30), por los delitos de pornografía, estupro y nexos de trata, en el caso de la desaparición de Zarlet Clavijo, informó la fiscal asignada al caso Karina Cuba.
“Son varios elementos que el tuvieran algún tipo de relación, algún vínculo con la desaparición de Zarlet, se va imputar por estos dos delitos con nexos al delitos de trata y vamos a seguir con la investigación y vamos a seguir en la búsqueda de Zarlet”, dijo la fiscal Cuba.
De acuerdo a la investigación Lara Luna inició su relación con Zarlet antes de cumplir los 15 años por lo que también se lo imputa por estupro.
La fiscal informó también que después de un allanamiento realizado al domicilio de Lara Luna se incautaron cinco celulares y dos computadoras portátiles, en las cuales se encontró conversaciones e imágenes del imputado con Clavijo.
Las imágenes encontradas en las computadoras, se ve a Clavijo en situaciones intimas con Lara Laura. Según las primeras pericias estas fotografías fueron difundidas por el presunto tratante de personas.
En 2012, año que desapareció Zarlet, Lara aseguró que no tenía ningún tipo de conversación mediante redes sociales con la desaparecida y tampoco imágenes de ella.
Otro dato que revelo la funcionaria del Ministerio Público es que Zarlet se encontraba embarazada presuntamente de Lara Luna. El imputado negó que Clavijo estuviera esperando un hijo como afirma la Fiscal.
Según Cuba de acuerdo a la última información recolectada todo indicaría que Zarlet estaría muerta y solo faltaría determinar dónde está su cuerpo.
Madre
Marcela Martínez, madre de Zarlet, indicó que conocía de la relación de su hija con el imputado, pero este le mintió desde un principio, porque dijo tener 18 años cuando tenía 23 y de ser estudiante de administración de empresas de la Universidad Católica, pero nunca hubo una constancia de ello.
Según las últimas imágenes de Zarlet del 4 de junio de 2012 antes de su desaparición, ella se encuentra con una persona mayor, que según las últimas investigaciones se trataría de Lara Luna.
LA PAZ/Fides
