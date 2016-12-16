Padre violaba a su hija y para que calle le amenazaba con suicidarse

Un padre violaba a su hija desde hace cuatro años y cada vez que su hija quería terminar con el abuso, el violador le amenazaba con suicidarse, informó la responsable de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV) del barrio Plan Tres Mil de la ciudad de Santa Cruz, Lupe Maldonado.
“Los abusos se venían cometiendo desde que la víctima tenía 15 años y en la actualidad tiene 19 y su padre y violador 52. El agresor sexual la amenazaba con suicidarse, si la víctima contaba a su madre sobre la relación forzada e incestuosa, otro argumento era que si se conocía esta noticia afectaría a toda la familia”, explicó la policía.
También detalló que en los primeros abusos fueron en la casa de la familia cuando su madre trabajaba y salía a cumplir con sus tareas, y después en distintos alojamientos a los que llevaba el padre- violador a su víctima.
“El padre sacaba a la muchacha con engaños y decía a la madre que la llevaría a comprarse ropa o un compromiso familiar, y una vez en la calle la ingresaba a la fuerza en algún alojamiento para vejarla”, siguió la oficial del orden.
Interrogada la madre de la víctima dijo desconocer la denuncia de sus hijas.
La hermana de la muchacha presentó la denuncia el sábado contra su padre después de escuchar la confesión de su víctima y en un proceso abreviado el violador fue enviado al penal de Palmasola.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
