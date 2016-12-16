Saqueos en Venezuela por falta de dinero en efectivo

El gobierno de Nicolás Maduro anunció el domingo pasado el retiro de los billetes de 100 bolívares, que representan el 48% del total del circulante; y los nuevos billetes prometidos aún no han llegado.
Decenas de venezolanos protestaron este viernes en varios estados por las fallas en el suministro de efectivo, lo que generó saqueos en el sur del país, informaron dirigentes de la oposición a través de las redes sociales.
“Situación agravada por falta de efectivo. Nuevos billetes no aparecen”, expresó en Twitter el presidente del Parlamento venezolano, el opositor Henry Ramos Allup.
El alcalde del municipio Sifontes del estado Bolívar, Carlos Chancellor, compartió algunas fotografías en Twitter que mostraban a decenas de personas a las afueras de bancos del sector público y reportó cierre de vías, amenazas de saqueo y “fuertes protestas” en esa región. “Saqueos en el municipio El Callao (estado Bolívar), el pueblo exige prórroga para depositar el billete descontinuado”, agregó Chancellor también en Twitter.
El gobernador de Miranda y dos veces candidato presidencial, Henrique Capriles, coincidió al respecto e instó a los ciudadanos a exigir esta prórroga “para poder pasar por esta transición de los billetes”.
La alianza opositora Mesa de la Unidad Democrática difundió en Twitter reportes de protestas en el estado Anzoátegui, Monagas, Zulia y Trujillo; y aseguró que todas estas manifestaciones respondían a la escasez de dinero físico.
El Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) sacó de circulación el jueves el billete de 100 bolívares, que era el de mayor denominación, y lo dejó sin poder de compra ni legalidad, razón por la que miles de venezolanos hicieron colas durante los tres días que se habilitaron para depositar estos dineros.
El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, dijo el jueves que las personas dispondrán de cinco días para hacer, ante las taquillas del BCV, la declaración y depósito de los papeles que aún no se han entregado.
Además, el Gobierno había anunciado que el día 15 empezaría a circular una nueva familia de billetes más adaptada a la inflación, que cerró 2015 en 180,9%, y los ciudadanos se quedaron esperando estos papeles, que, según dijo anoche Maduro, “ya están siendo distribuidos” en las agencias bancarias.
Tomado de Infobae
