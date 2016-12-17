El Papa cumple 80 años y quiere una vejez “tranquila y religiosa”

El papa Francisco deseó el sábado que su vejez fuera “tranquila y religiosa, fecunda y también feliz” en una misa celebrada por la mañana en compañía de los cardenales residentes en Roma, en el día en que cumple 80 años.
“La vejez es una palabra que parece mala, que da miedo. Pero la vejez tiene sed de sabiduría“, dijo el papa al concluir la misa ante decenas de altos prelados en una capilla de los palacios pontificales.
“La vejez es tranquila y religiosa, pero también fecunda. Orad para que la mía sea así, tranquila y religiosa, fecunda y también feliz”, pidió a los cardinales.
Para este cumpleaños, el papa recibió mensajes procedentes de todo el mundo, sobre todo a través de las direcciones de correo electrónico creadas especialmente para la ocasión por el Vaticano en ocho idiomas. En español y portugués es PapaFrancisco80@vatican.va.
“Italia le agradece su constante cercanía”, escribió el presidente del país, Sergio Mattarella.
“La oficina del papa está llena de dibujos de niños de todo el mundo para celebrar su cumpleaños”, tuiteó Antonio Spadaro, un teólogo jesuita próximo al pontífice argentino, junto a imágenes de dibujos donde se ve al papa sonriendo con la Tierra en la cabeza o rodeado de niños y globos.
Excepto la misa con los cardinales, el papa no ha previsto nada especial para su aniversario, aseguró el Vaticano, añadiendo que la jornada sería “normal, llena de obligaciones”.
Entre los actos previsto figuran la audiencia con la presidenta de Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, y varios prelados. También recibirá a los miembros de Nomadelfia, una comunidad de laicos que intenta vivir como los primeros cristianos.
En los anteriores aniversarios, el papa distribuyó cientos de sacos de dormir a personas sin alojamiento en Roma y también envió alimentos a un centro de acogida para migrantes.
Nacido el 17 de diciembre de 1936 en Buenos Aires, Jorge Mario Bergoglio fue escogido el 266º papa de la Iglesia católica el 13 de marzo de 2013, para substituir a Benedicto XVI, que había renunciado unas semanas antes.
