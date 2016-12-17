Proponen cuatro vías para la repostulación de Evo

La Comisión Política del IX Congreso del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) determinó en su plenaria, cuatro vías para la repostulación del presidente Evo Morales en 2019, según explicó el titular de dicha mesa, Fidel Surco.
La propuestas de los masistas es: “Aprobar una nueva reforma constitucional por dos tercios en la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional; recolectar firmas del 20% del padrón electoral para una reforma constitucional; que el presidente renuncie seis meses antes para habilitarse como candidato, (…) y una nueva interpretación de Tribunal Constitucional a la Constitución (Política del Estado) para que la población elija al gobernante que quiere”, resumió Surco.
Según el asambleísta del MAS, Edgar Montaño indicó que una mayoría de la comisión del congreso se inclinó por pedir la renuncia de Evo Morales y evitar cualquier obstáculo legal de la oposición.
Los trabajos de las comisiones se extendieron hasta la noche del viernes y la mayor expectativa se centró en la plenaria de la mesa Política que definió la proclamación de Evo Morales como candidato a la presidencia el 2019 por parte de los delegados y militantes que participan del Congreso.
Las otras comisiones junto con la política ratificaron el cumplimiento de la Agenda Patriótica 2025 en base a la posibilidad de mantener a Morales en el cargo de la primera magistratura.
La clausura del Congreso está anunciado para las 11.00 de este sábado
