Descubren cocaína en fichas de ajedrez en aeropuerto de Viru Viru

Los agentes antinarcóticos del Aeropuerto Internacional de Viru Viru, en la ciudad boliviana de Santa Cruz de la Sierra, hallaron cocaína hábilmente camuflada en fichas de ajedrez que tenía como destino Guatemala, informó el domingo el director general de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN), Santiago Delgadillo.
“En requisa que realizaron a equipajes en el sector de plataforma de la línea aérea Copa, vuelo 126, el personal y los canes antidroga detectaron algo sospechoso”, dijo en declaraciones a la ABI.
En requisa a la estructura de maletas de propiedad del mexicano Jesús Ramos Cristian, de 23 años de edad, descubrieron fichas de ajedrez y en el interior de su estructura cocaína negra hábilmente mimetizada.
Dijo que el mexicano que tenía vuelo con destino Guatemala fue aprehendido por los agentes y puesto a disposición del Ministerio Público boliviano.
Por otra parte, informó que en seis operativos que se llevaron a cabo en varios lugares de Cochabamba, la policía antinarcóticos de Bolivia secuestró 3,2 kig de cocaína, 76,1 kg de marihuana, 200 litros de gasolina, un vehículo, 5 celulares y apresó a 7 individuos.
“Con estos operativos hemos afectado al narcotráfico 241.129 bolivianos, equivalente a 34.447 dólares”, detalló Delgadillo.
SANTA CRUZ/Tomado de ABI
