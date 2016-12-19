Una vagoneta de una dependencia estatal que transportaba a autoridades de Ivirgarzama a Cochabamba sufrió un choque con un camión la madrugada del lunes en el kilómetro 58 de la carretera Cochabamba-Santa Cruz, cerca de la zona de Corani, dejando siete heridos.
En el vehículo estaban: Oscar Cabrera Coca (44), viceministro de Defensa Social, Lourdes Abastoflor (36), directora del Servicio Nacional de Registro y Control de la Comercialización de Minerales y Metales (Senarecom); Héctor Cabrera Coca (46), Félix Cabrera Coca (34) gerente general de la empresa Datacom; Fernando Mendoza Mollinedo (42) jefe de Comunicación de la Unidad de Comunicación Presidencial; Aníbal Urquieta Valdivia (43) asesor general de Senarecom.
Según el informe de la Policía la coalición múltiple entre un camión volvo con plaza 467-NCY, que invadió carril llegando a chocar con la vagoneta Land Cruiser con placa 3845-TKH del Viceministerio de Defensa Civil. Después del choque ambos vehículos se embarrancaron 25 metros.
Los heridos fueron trasladados a la clínica Los Olivos donde en un primer diagnóstico se dijo que tenían policontusiones y para el mediodía se prometió un informe más completo sobre los internados.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to
do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to create
my own blog and would like to find out where u got
this from. kudos
Thanks for finally writing about > RadioFides.com | Accidente de tránsito involucra a un vehículo oficial y funcionarios en Cochabamba
< Liked it!
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the
pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a
linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show
the same results.
I every time used to read paragraph in news papers but now as I
am a user of internet so from now I am using net for
posts, thanks to web.
It’s wonderful that you are getting ideas from this article as well as from our
dialogue made at this time.
As the admin of this web page is working, no uncertainty very
rapidly it will be renowned, due to its quality contents.
Quality posts is the important to interest the visitors to pay a quick visit the web
site, that’s what this website is providing.
Thanks for another informative web site. The place else may I am getting that type of info
written in such a perfect method? I have a mission that
I’m simply now running on, and I’ve been at the glance out for such info.
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it
was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I
had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole
thing. Do you have any points for beginner blog writers?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
I’ve been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours today,
but I by no means found any fascinating article like yours.
It is lovely value sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did,
the net will likely be much more useful than ever before.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let
you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and
both show the same results.
Greate article. Keep writing such kind of info on your site.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hello there, You have performed an excellent job. I will
definitely digg it and in my view suggest to my
friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.
I do not even understand how I ended up here, but I believed this put
up used to be good. I do not realize who you are however definitely you are
going to a famous blogger when you aren’t already.
Cheers!
Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was super
long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new
to everything. Do you have any suggestions for newbie blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.
Hi there, I found your blog by means of Google whilst searching for a related matter, your website came up,
it looks great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply become aware of your blog through Google, and located that it
is really informative. I am going to be
careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate when you continue
this in future. Many folks will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided
to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to
take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, good site!
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this article is awesome, nice
written and include approximately all significant infos.
I’d like to look more posts like this .
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually
know what you are speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Please additionally talk over with my website =).
We will have a link trade agreement between us
Can I simply say what a relief to uncover somebody who really knows what they are talking about online.
You certainly realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
A lot more people must look at this and understand this side
of the story. I can’t believe you aren’t more popular given that you surely possess the gift.