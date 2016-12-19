Fecha de publicación: Lunes 19 de diciembre de 2016 -- 10:56

Accidente de tránsito involucra a un vehículo oficial y funcionarios en Cochabamba

Camión volcó a consecuencia del accidente en Corani. (Radio Soberanía)

Camión volcó a consecuencia del accidente en Corani. (Radio Soberanía)

Una vagoneta de una dependencia estatal que transportaba a autoridades de Ivirgarzama a Cochabamba sufrió un choque con un camión la madrugada del lunes en el kilómetro 58 de la carretera Cochabamba-Santa Cruz, cerca de la zona de Corani, dejando siete heridos.

En el vehículo estaban: Oscar Cabrera Coca (44), viceministro de Defensa Social, Lourdes Abastoflor (36), directora del Servicio Nacional de Registro y Control de la Comercialización de Minerales y Metales (Senarecom); Héctor Cabrera Coca (46), Félix Cabrera Coca (34) gerente general de la empresa Datacom;  Fernando Mendoza Mollinedo (42) jefe de Comunicación de la Unidad de Comunicación Presidencial; Aníbal Urquieta Valdivia (43) asesor general de Senarecom.

Según el informe de la Policía la coalición múltiple entre un camión volvo con plaza 467-NCY, que invadió carril llegando a chocar con la vagoneta Land Cruiser con placa 3845-TKH del Viceministerio de Defensa Civil. Después del choque ambos vehículos se embarrancaron 25 metros.

Los heridos fueron trasladados a la clínica Los Olivos donde en un primer diagnóstico se dijo que tenían policontusiones y para el mediodía se prometió un informe más completo sobre los internados.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

20 comments on “Accidente de tránsito involucra a un vehículo oficial y funcionarios en Cochabamba

  1. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to
    do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to create
    my own blog and would like to find out where u got
    this from. kudos

    Responder

  3. Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
    I hope to give something back and aid others like you helped me.

    Responder

  4. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the
    pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a
    linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show
    the same results.

    Responder

  9. Thanks for another informative web site. The place else may I am getting that type of info
    written in such a perfect method? I have a mission that
    I’m simply now running on, and I’ve been at the glance out for such info.

    Responder

  10. Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it
    was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I
    had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
    I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole
    thing. Do you have any points for beginner blog writers?
    I’d certainly appreciate it.

    Responder

  11. I’ve been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours today,
    but I by no means found any fascinating article like yours.
    It is lovely value sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did,
    the net will likely be much more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  12. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let
    you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different browsers and
    both show the same results.

    Responder

  13. Greate article. Keep writing such kind of info on your site.
    Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hello there, You have performed an excellent job. I will
    definitely digg it and in my view suggest to my
    friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.

    Responder

  14. I do not even understand how I ended up here, but I believed this put
    up used to be good. I do not realize who you are however definitely you are
    going to a famous blogger when you aren’t already.

    Cheers!

    Responder

  15. Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was super
    long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
    I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new
    to everything. Do you have any suggestions for newbie blog writers?
    I’d genuinely appreciate it.

    Responder

  16. Hi there, I found your blog by means of Google whilst searching for a related matter, your website came up,
    it looks great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hi there, simply become aware of your blog through Google, and located that it
    is really informative. I am going to be
    careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate when you continue
    this in future. Many folks will be benefited from your writing.

    Cheers!

    Responder

  17. Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided
    to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.
    I love the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to
    take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, good site!

    Responder

  20. Can I simply say what a relief to uncover somebody who really knows what they are talking about online.
    You certainly realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
    A lot more people must look at this and understand this side
    of the story. I can’t believe you aren’t more popular given that you surely possess the gift.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>