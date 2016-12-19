Chile refuerza su equipo jurídico con Jean-Marc Thouvenin

Chile determinó sumar al abogado francés Jean-Marc Thouvenin, futuro secretario general de la Academia de Derecho Internacional con base en Holanda, a su equipo jurídico internacional que defiende a ese país de la demanda de Bolivia por una salida soberana al Océano Pacifico ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) en Holanda.
“Se trata de un nuevo abogado extranjero, que aterriza en el staff para participar en la preparación de contenidos para la dúplica que Chile presentará luego de la réplica boliviana, pero, sobre todo, para participar en los alegatos a desarrollarse una vez que el juicio entre en fase oral”, informó el diario chileno El Mercurio.
Thouvenin reemplazará a Pierre-Marie Dupuy, quien se retira por asuntos personales, y entre sus principales tareas tendrá la de anticipar los argumentos que el equipo boliviano podría incluir en la réplica que será presentada hasta el 21 de marzo de 2017.
El Mercurio dijo que el especialista es conocido como una de las tres “estrellas” del litigio internacional, junto a Alain Pellet, exabogado de Perú en el caso contra Chile ante La Haya, y Mathias Forteau, abogado de Bolivia en la demanda marítima.
Thouvenin ocupará desde el próximo año el cargo de secretario general de la Academia de Derecho Internacional, que tiene como base Holanda.
El francés pertenece al Centro de Derecho Internacional de Nanterre (CEDIN). Entre los casos más emblemáticos con los que le tocó trabajar en la Corte Internacional se mencionó a los conflictos entre Camerún y Nigeria y Burkina Faso y Níger.
Según el calendario establecido por La Haya, Bolivia debe entregar su “réplica” escrita hasta el próximo 21 de marzo, mientras que Chile entregará su “dúplica” hasta el 21 de septiembre de 2017. Allí el proceso ingresará en su fase oral.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE/Agencias
Thank you for some other magnificent article. Where
else may anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal method of writing?
I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the look for such information.
Hello, this weekend is good for me, since this time i am reading this fantastic educational paragraph here at
my house.
Thanks for every other excellent article. Where else could anybody get that type of info in such a perfect way of writing?
I have a presentation next week, and I’m at the search for such information.
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this
I’ve discovered It positively useful and it has helped me out loads.
I’m hoping to give a contribution & aid different users
like its aided me. Great job.
Really when someone doesn’t understand then its up to other visitors that
they will help, so here it occurs.
Incredible points. Great arguments. Keep up the great work.
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.
I’m not sure exactly why but this website is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a forty foot
drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now
broken and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I
had to share it with someone!
Hi everybody, here every one is sharing such know-how, so it’s
nice to read this website, and I used to go to see this web
site all the time.
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well
as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme
or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing,
it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one these days.