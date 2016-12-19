Fecha de publicación: Lunes 19 de diciembre de 2016 -- 08:55

García Linera anuncia purga en la administración pública

El vicepresidente Alvaro García Linera. (VPE)

El vicepresidente Alvaro García Linera anunció el domingo por la noche una purga en el funcionariado estatal y el destierro del cuoteo político, en aras de tornar más eficiente, profesional y comprometido el aparato público acorde al tamaño del Estado y la gestión del gobierno de Evo Morales.

“Vamos a hacer las transformaciones radicales necesarias en el ámbito de la gestión, de los ministerios, para que nunca más de vuelva repetir este tipo de cosas (…) Vamos a ajustar las clavijas al interior del aparato del Estado”, advirtió.

“Hay que barrer”, resumió el mandatario al tiempo de deplorar, fundado en el “caso EPSAS” o la crisis de abastecimiento de agua en La Paz, que el clientelismo se haya enquistado en el aparato estatal.

“Este confundir: “es mi Estado, con “meto a mi familiar y mi amigo para hacer un negocio personal”” en desmedro de la gestión, golpeó al gobierno de Morales, sostuvo en declaraciones al programa de un programa dominical de una televisora privada.

García Linera se dijo “indignado” por la irresponsabilidad en que incurrieron los mandos de la Empresa de Aguas de La Paz y EL Alto, designados a discreción por las actuales y anteriores autoridades del Ministerio del sector, que remató con la merma de agua en la ciudad de La Paz, desatada a fines de noviembre.

“El cuoteo nos hace daño. No sólo son los infiltrados, que son de la derecha” y que alientan desde la función pública sus intereses personales, sino también militantes del MAS los que han incurrido en esta práctica, sostuvo.

“En el caso de EPSAS eso ha pasado. La actual ministra y los anteriores ministros han  aceptado y permitido un cuoteo y eso ha sido criminal porque han entrado compañeros que creen que, porque fueron anteriormente dirigentes o tienen el apoyo de un ministro o un diputado pueden hacer lo que les da la gana”, lamentó.

García Linera que volvió a pedir disculpas a la población de La Paz y prometió la adopción de medidas concretas para salir de la crisis de abastecimiento de agua, se dijo “indignado” por el manejo diletante de esa empresa.

“Quiero ver a los responsables en la cárcel. Tres, 5, 7 responsables en la cárcel por inútiles, por incapaces, por delincuentes, por gente dañina hacia las personas”, se enfadó.

Al cabo de la  entrevista anunció, “una despolitización general” en el aparato estatal administrativo.

LA PAZ/Con datos de ATB

