García Linera anuncia purga en la administración pública

El vicepresidente Alvaro García Linera anunció el domingo por la noche una purga en el funcionariado estatal y el destierro del cuoteo político, en aras de tornar más eficiente, profesional y comprometido el aparato público acorde al tamaño del Estado y la gestión del gobierno de Evo Morales.
“Vamos a hacer las transformaciones radicales necesarias en el ámbito de la gestión, de los ministerios, para que nunca más de vuelva repetir este tipo de cosas (…) Vamos a ajustar las clavijas al interior del aparato del Estado”, advirtió.
“Hay que barrer”, resumió el mandatario al tiempo de deplorar, fundado en el “caso EPSAS” o la crisis de abastecimiento de agua en La Paz, que el clientelismo se haya enquistado en el aparato estatal.
“Este confundir: “es mi Estado, con “meto a mi familiar y mi amigo para hacer un negocio personal”” en desmedro de la gestión, golpeó al gobierno de Morales, sostuvo en declaraciones al programa de un programa dominical de una televisora privada.
García Linera se dijo “indignado” por la irresponsabilidad en que incurrieron los mandos de la Empresa de Aguas de La Paz y EL Alto, designados a discreción por las actuales y anteriores autoridades del Ministerio del sector, que remató con la merma de agua en la ciudad de La Paz, desatada a fines de noviembre.
“El cuoteo nos hace daño. No sólo son los infiltrados, que son de la derecha” y que alientan desde la función pública sus intereses personales, sino también militantes del MAS los que han incurrido en esta práctica, sostuvo.
“En el caso de EPSAS eso ha pasado. La actual ministra y los anteriores ministros han aceptado y permitido un cuoteo y eso ha sido criminal porque han entrado compañeros que creen que, porque fueron anteriormente dirigentes o tienen el apoyo de un ministro o un diputado pueden hacer lo que les da la gana”, lamentó.
García Linera que volvió a pedir disculpas a la población de La Paz y prometió la adopción de medidas concretas para salir de la crisis de abastecimiento de agua, se dijo “indignado” por el manejo diletante de esa empresa.
“Quiero ver a los responsables en la cárcel. Tres, 5, 7 responsables en la cárcel por inútiles, por incapaces, por delincuentes, por gente dañina hacia las personas”, se enfadó.
Al cabo de la entrevista anunció, “una despolitización general” en el aparato estatal administrativo.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ATB
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a
30 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Great post! We will be linking to this particularly great post
on our site. Keep up the good writing.
Its such as you learn my thoughts! You appear to grasp
a lot about this, like you wrote the guide in it or something.
I feel that you can do with some percent to pressure the message home
a bit, but instead of that, this is magnificent blog. A fantastic read.
I’ll definitely be back.
This design is steller! You definitely know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more
than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
I couldn’t resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | García Linera
anuncia purga en la administración pública < Loved it!
For newest information you have to pay a visit the web and on web I found this
web page as a finest site for latest updates.
I visit each day a few sites and sites to read posts,
but this weblog gives feature based articles.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to
your site when you could be giving us something informative
to read?
Thanks for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts
and I am waiting for your next post thank you once again.
It is really a great and useful piece of info. I’m satisfied that you just shared this useful info with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Thanks for another fantastic post. Where else may just anyone get that type of info
in such an ideal means of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and
I’m at the look for such info.
My brother recommended I may like this blog. He was
once entirely right. This publish truly made my day.
You can not believe just how much time I had spent for this info!
Thank you!
Hello, Neat post. There is a problem along with
your website in internet explorer, might check this?
IE still is the marketplace leader and a huge part of folks will miss your great
writing due to this problem.
Currently it sounds like Drupal is the top blogging platform available right
now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Hi there, I read your blogs on a regular basis.
Your humoristic style is witty, keep up the good work!
I really like reading through a post that can make men and women think.
Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!
Thankfulness to my father who told me on the topic
of this blog, this web site is truly amazing.
naturally like your web site however you have to take a
look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
Several of them are rife with spelling problems
and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the
truth then again I’ll certainly come again again.
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one?
Thanks a lot!
I think this is among the most significant information for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things,
The site style is perfect, the articles is really nice : D.
Good job, cheers
If you are going for best contents like me, simply pay a
quick visit this site everyday as it presents feature contents, thanks
It’s remarkable in support of me to have a site, which is good designed for my
knowledge. thanks admin
It is not my first time to pay a quick visit this web site, i am visiting this website dailly and take nice data from here daily.
I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of
your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content for you personally?
I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on some of the
subjects you write about here. Again, awesome web site!
This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something
which helped me. Appreciate it!
I am no longer sure where you’re getting your information, but great topic.
I must spend some time finding out much more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic information I was searching for this info for my mission.
of course like your web-site however you need to test the spelling on quite a few of
your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I
in finding it very troublesome to tell the reality then again I will
definitely come back again.
This article is truly a good one it helps new internet viewers,
who are wishing for blogging.
I visited multiple sites except the audio feature for audio songs existing at this site is genuinely wonderful.
Thanks in favor of sharing such a good thought, paragraph is nice, thats why i have read it entirely
Hello fantastic blog! Does running a blog such as this require a lot of
work? I’ve absolutely no understanding of computer programming however I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyhow, if you have any ideas or tips for new blog
owners please share. I know this is off topic however I just had
to ask. Thanks!
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you
have put in writing this website. I really hope to
view the same high-grade blog posts from you in the
future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own website now 😉
Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Outstanding choice
of colors!
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids.
I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched
her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
Ahaa, its fastidious dialogue concerning this article here at
this blog, I have read all that, so at this time me also
commenting here.
Asking questions are truly fastidious thing
if you are not understanding something totally, however
this post gives nice understanding even.
I am really loving the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
A number of my blog audience have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
Do you have any suggestions to help fix this issue?
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment.
I think that you ought to publish more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but typically
people don’t speak about these issues. To the next! Cheers!!
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from
PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of
the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
My brother suggested I would possibly like this website.
He used to be totally right. This submit truly made
my day. You can not consider just how so much time I had spent
for this information! Thanks!
It’s remarkable in support of me to have a website,
which is helpful for my know-how. thanks admin
Keep this going please, great job!
I got this website from my buddy who informed me concerning
this site and at the moment this time I am visiting this web page and
reading very informative articles or reviews at this place.
I every time used to study piece of writing in news papers
but now as I am a user of net so from now I am using net
for posts, thanks to web.
Every weekend i used to go to see this site, because i wish for
enjoyment, since this this web site conations actually fastidious funny stuff too.
Excellent article! We will be linking to this particularly great content on our website.
Keep up the good writing.
Piece of writing writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with after that you can write otherwise it is
complicated to write.
Superb website you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any
user discussion forums that cover the same topics talked about here?
I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get opinions from
other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me
know. Cheers!
Fascinating blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from
somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog shine.
Please let me know where you got your theme. Thank you
It’s going to be ending of mine day, however before ending I am
reading this wonderful post to increase my know-how.
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I to find It really helpful & it
helped me out much. I am hoping to give something back and aid others such as you
aided me.
always i used to read smaller content which also clear
their motive, and that is also happening with this article which I am reading at this time.
I do believe all the ideas you have presented for your post.
They are very convincing and can certainly work.
Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for beginners. May just you please lengthen them a little from next time?
Thank you for the post.