Fecha de publicación: Lunes 19 de diciembre de 2016 -- 12:59

La COB evalúa como mala la relación con el Gobierno en 2016

Una de las marchas de los trabajadores de la COB por la reincorporación de extrabajadores de Enatex.

La Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) evaluó la relación con el Gobierno, durante 2016, como mala, por cuanto solo se cumplió con el pliego petitorio en un punto de los nueve planteados, indicó el secretario de Finanzas de la entidad sindical, Oscar Tapia.

“No nos han cumplido del pliego de peticiones de los nueve puntos que planteamos a principios de 2016 sol, respondieron uno. El único punto respondido fue el incremento salarial y eso en un 50 por ciento”, explicó Tapia.

Para el dirigente se cumplió en un 50 por ciento, “porque el decreto del incremento fue redactado para favorecer a los empresarios, y estos buscaron la manera de eludir su cumplimiento y por eso el aumento salarial solo llegó a una parte de los trabajadores”.

El dirigente dijo que aprendieron la lección de negociar con el Gobierno y por eso el pliego de 2017 será innegociable y no caeremos en sus distracciones como la comisiones.

“En las primeras semanas de enero de 2017 presentaremos el pliego de peticiones de la COB, donde está como un punto principal un incremento salarial de acuerdo con la canasta familiar y no permitiremos que nos distraigan con comisiones o pretexto para no atendernos”, sostuvo Tapia.

LA PAZ/Fides

