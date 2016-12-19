La COB evalúa como mala la relación con el Gobierno en 2016

La Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) evaluó la relación con el Gobierno, durante 2016, como mala, por cuanto solo se cumplió con el pliego petitorio en un punto de los nueve planteados, indicó el secretario de Finanzas de la entidad sindical, Oscar Tapia.
“No nos han cumplido del pliego de peticiones de los nueve puntos que planteamos a principios de 2016 sol, respondieron uno. El único punto respondido fue el incremento salarial y eso en un 50 por ciento”, explicó Tapia.
Para el dirigente se cumplió en un 50 por ciento, “porque el decreto del incremento fue redactado para favorecer a los empresarios, y estos buscaron la manera de eludir su cumplimiento y por eso el aumento salarial solo llegó a una parte de los trabajadores”.
El dirigente dijo que aprendieron la lección de negociar con el Gobierno y por eso el pliego de 2017 será innegociable y no caeremos en sus distracciones como la comisiones.
“En las primeras semanas de enero de 2017 presentaremos el pliego de peticiones de la COB, donde está como un punto principal un incremento salarial de acuerdo con la canasta familiar y no permitiremos que nos distraigan con comisiones o pretexto para no atendernos”, sostuvo Tapia.
LA PAZ/Fides
That is a really good tip particularly to those
fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate info… Many thanks
for sharing this one. A must read post!
I have fun with, cause I discovered exactly what I was having a look for.
You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a
nice day. Bye
Saved as a favorite, I really like your site!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make
your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence
on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came
to “return the favor”.I am trying to find things to enhance my web
site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same page
layout and design. Great choice of colors!
Having read this I thought it was rather enlightening.
I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this information together.
I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading and leaving
comments. But so what, it was still worth it!
Valuable info. Fortunate me I found your website accidentally, and
I am shocked why this twist of fate didn’t happened earlier!
I bookmarked it.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and will come back later in life.
I want to encourage continue your great work, have a nice morning!
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have
found It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads.
I hope to contribute & help other users like its helped me.
Good job.
You made some good points there. I looked on the web for
more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.
A motivating discussion is worth comment. I think that you
need to write more about this topic, it may not be a taboo
matter but generally folks don’t talk about these issues.
To the next! Kind regards!!
Hi, I do think this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I
will revisit yet again since i have book-marked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to
help other people.
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me.
Thanks!
I think the admin of this web site is genuinely
working hard in favor of his site, for the reason that here every stuff is quality based stuff.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also go to see this blog
on regular basis to take updated from most recent gossip.
Everything is very open with a very clear description of the challenges.
It was definitely informative. Your site is useful. Thank you for sharing!
Hey I am so happy I found your weblog, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Yahoo for something else, Anyhow
I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a remarkable post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the
moment but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be
back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the awesome jo.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of
exclusive content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems
a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement.
Do you know any methods to help reduce content from being ripped off?
I’d definitely appreciate it.
Hello to all, the contents present at this web site are in fact remarkable for people experience, well, keep up
the nice work fellows.
I read this article fully on the topic of the difference of latest and previous technologies,
it’s remarkable article.
Hey! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look
forward to all your posts! Keep up the fantastic work!
Good replies in return of this matter with firm arguments
and explaining all regarding that.
Howdy! This blog post couldn’t be written much better!
Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept preaching about this. I will send this article to him.
Pretty sure he will have a great read. Thanks for sharing!
I have been surfing online greater than 3 hours today, yet I by no means found
any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty price enough for
me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made
excellent content material as you probably did, the web might be a lot more useful than ever
before.
Very rapidly this web page will be famous amid all blogging viewers, due to it’s nice
posts
This post is priceless. When can I find out more?
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish
be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more
formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful article. Thanks for providing this information.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with helpful info to work on. You have performed
an impressive task and our whole community can be thankful to you.
Thank you for every other magnificent post. The place else could anyone get that type of information in such an ideal approach of writing?
I have a presentation next week, and I am at the search for such info.
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality
articles or blog posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site.
Reading this info So i am happy to show that I’ve a very excellent uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed.
I such a lot surely will make certain to don?t omit this website and give it a look on a relentless
basis.
Hi friends, nice article and good arguments commented here,
I am genuinely enjoying by these.
Just want to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness for your publish is simply great and i
can suppose you are an expert in this subject.
Well together with your permission allow
me to snatch your feed to stay up to date with imminent post.
Thank you 1,000,000 and please carry on the gratifying work.
It’s very effortless to find out any topic on net as
compared to books, as I found this post at this web site.
Terrific work! This is the kind of info that are supposed to be shared around the net.
Shame on Google for not positioning this publish higher!
Come on over and talk over with my site . Thanks =)
Hi this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering
if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so
I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted
to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your weblog posts.
After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write
once more soon!
Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and
set up my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Wonderful article! We are linking to this particularly great post on our website.
Keep up the good writing.
If you are going for best contents like I do, simply visit this website daily because it provides quality contents, thanks
Thanks in favor of sharing such a pleasant idea, article is fastidious, thats why i have read
it fully
Hi there, all the time i used to check weblog posts
here in the early hours in the break of day, since i like to
gain knowledge of more and more.
Hi to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this web site,
and your views are fastidious in support of new people.
This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog
(well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say,
and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Hi, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks fine
but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
This is a really good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Simple but very accurate information… Appreciate your sharing this one.
A must read article!
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe
for a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
As the admin of this website is working, no doubt very quickly it will be
famous, due to its feature contents.
hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up anything new from right here.
I did however expertise several technical points using this website, since I experienced to reload the web
site many times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your
placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out
for a lot more of your respective intriguing content.
Ensure that you update this again very soon.