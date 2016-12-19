Fecha de publicación: Lunes 19 de diciembre de 2016 -- 17:08

Mitma niega la participación de dirigentes de la COB en reunión del MAS

Guido Mitma, ejecutivo de la COB. (APG)

El secretario Ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), Guido Mitma dijo el lunes que los dirigentes que estuvieron presentes en el congreso del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) no actuaron de manera orgánica y lo hicieron de manera personal.

“El 90 por ciento de los dirigentes de la COB estuvieron en La Paz y no participaron del Congreso, y aquellos que fueron lo hicieron a título personal, tal vez con la intención de buscar una prebenda  o beneficio”, indicó Mitma.

El vicepresidente Alvaro García Linera declaró a los medios que un 90 por ciento del comité ejecutivo de la COB estuvo presente en el IX congreso del MAS realizado en Montero, Santa Cruz.

“El Vicepresidente está equivocado, pues un 90 por ciento de los dirigentes de la COB estuvo en La Paz participando en la final del campeonato interno de fútbol, por lo que no viajó a ningún lado”, aclaró el dirigente.

En el congreso del MAS presentaron a Valentín Pérez como representante del comité ejecutivo cobista, pero al momento de asumir la palabra este aclaró que era representante minero y del dirección de la COB.

El máximo dirigente de la central sindical dijo que en el próximo ampliado nacional de enero se presentará al pleno una lista de los dirigentes que participaron en la reunión masista para adoptar una medida disciplinaria, porque en reunión nacional de dirigentes de todos los gremios afiliados a la COB se determinó no asistir a la reunión del MAS.

LA PAZ/Fides

