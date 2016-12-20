Fecha de publicación: Martes 20 de diciembre de 2016 -- 12:25

Bolivia está entre los tres países latinos con el internet más lento

Uso de internet. (Infobae)

Bolivia se ubica entre los tres países de América Latina que tienen el servicio de Internet más lento según un reporte de la proveedora de servicios en la nube Akamai, pues cuenta con un una navegación que alcanza a 2.4 megabits por segundo en el tercer cuarto de 2016, habiendo una diferencia abismal con el primero país, a nivel mundial, que tiene una alta velocidad como es Corea de Sur con 26.3 megabits por segundo.

A nivel de la región, después de Bolivia le siguen Venezuela con 1.8 megabits por segundo y Paraguay con 1.7 megabits por segundo.

Los países de América Latina, según una publicación de Infobae, con enormes atrasos de infraestructura en la red, se ubican muy lejos de la cima. El mejor rankeado es Chile, que con 7.3 Mbps (megabits por segundo) de velocidad promedio, alcanza el puesto 64° a nivel mundial. Lo siguen México (65°), Uruguay (67°), Brasil (87°), Perú (89°), Ecuador (90°), Panamá (91°), Argentina (92°), Colombia (96°) y Costa Rica (109°) que tiene 3.9 megabits por segundo y que le antecede a Bolivia.

Después de Corea del Sur, que es el país que disfruta las velocidades más altas de navegación en Internet, están Hong Kong con 20.1 Mbps, Noruega con 20 Mbps, Suecia con 19.7 Mbps, Suiza con 18.4 Mbps, Singapur con 18.2 Mbps, Japón con 18 Mbps, Finlandia con 17.6 Mbps, Holanda con 17.3 Mbps y Letonia 16.9.

La hiperconectividad surcoreana no es sorpresa. Es el resultado del estímulo consistente de dos décadas en las que el gobierno impulsó la industria de la banda ancha, liberalizó el sector de las telecomunicaciones, y construyó una robusta infraestructura para la internet de alta velocidad. El gobierno fomentó la compra de computadoras y el uso de conexiones de alta velocidad subsidiando el costo para los sectores de menores ingresos y otros que no tenían conexión.

LA PAZ/Fides

