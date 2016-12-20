Informe oficial: Empresa y piloto son “responsables” del accidente de Lamia

La empresa y el piloto del avión Lamia que se estrelló con 77 personas a bordo a fines de noviembre en Medellín (Colombia) fueron hallados “responsables directos” del siniestro, según un informe oficial presentado este martes por el ministro de Obras Públicas, Milton Claros.
“La conclusión es contundente, la responsabilidad directa de toda esta eventualidad recae sobre el piloto y sobre la empresa”, dijo el ministro de Obras Públicas en conferencia de prensa.
Además, la investigación estableció que Celia Castedo, la funcionaria de la Administración de Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares a la Navegación Aérea (AASANA) que autorizó el vuelo a pesar de las irregularidades, “lamentablemente incumplió sus deberes y eso también amerita una sanción”.
En el accidente, que se produjo el 29 de noviembre en Colombia, murieron 71 de las 77 personas que iban a bordo, entre ellas el piloto y jugadores y directivos del club Chapecoense de Brasil, así como periodistas.
“El asunto de fondo es, sin embargo, el plan de vuelo en el cual la autonomía de la aeronave era de 4 horas con 20 minutos y el tiempo de vuelo eran 4 horas con 20 minutos”, resaltó Claros.
A raíz de estas irregularidades, “nosotros hemos iniciado los procesos administrativos y adicionalmente procesos penales a esta señora por este suceso trágico” y se ha ampliado a los directores de AASANA y de DGAC (Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil)”, apuntó.
Claros hizo notar que esta investigación está al margen de la que llevan los fiscales de una comisión tripartita de Bolivia, Brasil y Colombia.
Según los pactos, acuerdos y normas internacionales, “los responsables en el tema de combustible y la información que emita son el piloto y la empresa”, insistió.
Respecto a Castedo, que se refugió en Brasil alegando inseguridad judicial, Claros le endilgó “responsabilidad directa” porque un vuelo “no puede ser autorizado para poder volar si tiene una observación”, además que informó a sus superiores de la situación por e-mail un día después del accidente.
Hace días, Omar Durán, abogado de los familiares del copiloto del Lamia, Fernando Goytia -fallecido también en el accidente- declaró que “hemos podido evidenciar que el piloto Miguel Quiroga no cumplía con la cantidad de horas de vuelo que se establecen” en los reglamentos.
LA PAZ/Agencias
