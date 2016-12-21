Chuquisaca: Una niña de 10 años es violada y queda embarazada

Una niña de diez años fue violada por uno de sus familiares y quedó embarazada en la comunidad de Yululo, municipio de Poroma en Chuquisaca, hecho que fue denunciado al Ministerio Público como agresión sexual, pero al realizarse el examen forense a la víctima se descubrió su estado de gestación que está en el cuarto mes.
La directora de la Defensoría de la Niñez y Adolescencia del municipio de Sucre, Patricia Cruz Ríos, dijo que se encontraban sorprendidos, porque la denuncia de violación es un hecho reciente, pero con el embarazo se demuestra que es una acción que lleva tiempo.
La niña está internada en el hospital Gineco Obstétrico de Sucre, para establecer el tiempo del embarazo y si hay algún riesgo en el bebé, pues no tuvo ningún control en los primeros 120 días.
“Tomando en cuenta el caso es delicado y por el principio de reserva que la ley 548 refiere, no podemos dar mayores datos”, señaló Cruz.
El Ministerio Público trabaja para identificar al autor o autores de la violación, pues la víctima, por su edad en sus declaraciones no quiso identificar a quien su abusador, pero dijo que sería uno de sus parientes de jóvenes.
SUCRE/Loyola-Fides
