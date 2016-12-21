Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 21 de diciembre de 2016 -- 10:28

Chuquisaca: Una niña de 10 años es violada y queda embarazada

Vista de la población de Poroma. (Educacion.com .bo)

Vista de la población de Poroma. (Educacion.com .bo)

Una niña de diez años fue violada por uno de sus familiares y quedó embarazada en la comunidad de Yululo, municipio de Poroma en Chuquisaca, hecho que fue denunciado al Ministerio Público como agresión sexual, pero al realizarse el examen forense a la víctima se descubrió su estado de gestación que está en el cuarto mes.

La directora de la Defensoría de la Niñez y Adolescencia del municipio de Sucre, Patricia Cruz Ríos, dijo que se encontraban sorprendidos, porque la denuncia de violación es un hecho reciente, pero con el embarazo se demuestra que es una acción que lleva tiempo.

La niña está internada en el hospital Gineco Obstétrico de Sucre, para establecer el tiempo del embarazo y si hay algún riesgo en el bebé, pues no tuvo ningún control en los primeros 120 días.

“Tomando en cuenta el caso es delicado y por el principio de reserva que la ley 548 refiere, no podemos dar mayores datos”, señaló Cruz.

El Ministerio Público trabaja para identificar al autor o autores de la violación, pues la víctima, por su edad en sus declaraciones no quiso identificar a quien su abusador, pero dijo que sería uno de sus parientes de jóvenes.

SUCRE/Loyola-Fides

13 comments on “Chuquisaca: Una niña de 10 años es violada y queda embarazada

  1. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any browser
    compatibility issues? A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my site not working
    correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
    Do you have any tips to help fix this problem?

    Responder

  2. I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of area .
    Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this site.
    Studying this information So i am satisfied to express that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I
    found out just what I needed. I such a lot indubitably will make sure to do not disregard this
    website and provides it a glance on a relentless basis.

    Responder

  7. Hello there, just became alert to your blog through
    Google, and found that it’s really informative. I’m going to watch out
    for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future.

    Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  9. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether
    this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about
    my trouble. You’re wonderful! Thanks!

    Responder

  12. Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from
    an established blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog?
    I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
    I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where
    to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Cheers

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>