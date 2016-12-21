México: Explosión en un mercado de pirotecnia deja 31 muertos

Una fuerte explosión ocurrida este martes en el mercado de cohetes San Pablito de Tultepec, ciudad ubicada en el Estado de México, dejó al menos 31 muertos, 72 heridos y 32 desaparecidos, informaron las autoridades mexicanas. Según reporta el diario El País habría, además, 100 desaparecidos.
En una conferencia de prensa, el gobernador del central Estado de México, Eruviel Ávila, afirmó que 26 personas murieron en el lugar del incidente y otras tres fallecieron posteriormente, en los hospitales donde los heridos están siendo atendidos.
También confirmó que hay 72 heridos, incluyendo 10 menores de edad, 25 mujeres y 37 hombres. Los desaparecidos llegan a 32.
Además, la Policía Federal confirmó que, en un recuento preliminar, se contabilizaron “70 lesionados que son canalizados a los diversos nosocomios (hospitales)” cercanos.
El gobernador mexiquense aseveró, además, que tres niños que han sido severamente afectados por las quemaduras serán trasladados a un centro hospitalario de Texas (EEUU).
La explosión produjo una gran columna de humo visible desde varios puntos de Tultepec, lo cual generó llamados de atención de los ciudadanos, quienes a través de redes sociales han solicitado el apoyo de los cuerpos de rescate.
En entrevista con Milenio TV, el coordinador nacional de Protección Civil, Luis Felipe Puente, detalló que los equipos de emergencia están “intentando controlar” el incendio desde afuera y que no pueden acceder al recinto hasta que no estén seguros de que han finalizado las explosiones de productos pirotécnicos.
“A las personas cercanas al lugar de la explosión, pedimos que liberen el tránsito vehicular en las zonas aledañas y que eviten acercarse”, solicitó Puente.
Elementos del Ejército mexicano ya se encuentran en la zona; los productores y vendedores de estos fuegos artificiales cuentan con los permisos correspondientes y se desconoce la causa de la conflagración. Al menos 10 ambulancias de la Cruz Roja se acercaron al lugar.
Autoridades de diversos municipios mexicanos han confirmado el apoyo al municipio, al que se conoce como la cuna de la pirotecnia en el Estado de México. Bomberos, policías, paramédicos se movilizan junto con unidades de la Comisión Estatal de Seguridad.
Armando Cervantes Punzo, director de Planeación del ayuntamiento, explicó que la detonación se registró en cadena y el fuego ha consumido una decena de locales, con decenas de lesionados. La gravedad de este siniestro se magnifica por la afluencia de cerca de 2.000 visitantes y compradores.
En 2005, un incendio engulló el mismo mercado, lo que desencadenó una serie de explosiones que destrozaron cientos de locales comerciales justo antes de la celebración del Día de la Independencia de México. Un siniestro similar en el mercado San Pablito también destruyó cientos de puestos de venta de fuegos pirotécnicos en septiembre de 2006.
En tanto el presidente de México, Enrique Peña Nieto, ofreció el martes sus condolencias a través de su cuenta en Twitter e indicó que Personal de Protección Civil y de la Secretaría de Defensa se encontraban trabajando en el lugar de la emergencia.
Tomado de Infobae
