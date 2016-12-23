Adolescente muere por defender a su hermana

La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (Felcv) detuvo en las últimas horas a un sujeto de 50 años identificado como Javier C.E. acusado de intento de feminicidio y asesinato en primer grado contra una adolescente de 14 años.
Según las investigaciones, el hombre llegó en estado de ebriedad hasta la casa de su excónyuge a la que agredió y golpeó, al ver esta escena los familiares de la mujer salieron en su defensa y el agresor agarró un cuchillo e hirió de muerte a la adolescente que es la hermana menor, quien falleció camino al hospital. Otras tres personas, un varón y dos mujer, también hermanas de la expareja, fueron heridas.
El director de la Felcv, Ángel Morales, informó el jueves que el hombre se encuentra aprehendido en la carceleta del municipio de Yapacaní.
“Se produce un hecho de sangre en el cual lamentablemente estamos hablando de un cuadro donde pierde la vida una joven de 14 años de edad, debido a la ayuda que presta a su hermana, este caso se da por una pareja, un excónyuge que va al domicilio, aparentemente se encontraba en estado de ebriedad, con un arma blanca, un cuchillo y un pedazo de fierro, ingresa al domicilio, y de acuerdo a la información, se puede determinar que existe una riña”, dijo.
Los tres heridos que tienen cortaduras en algunas partes de sus cuerpos se encuentran en recuperación en el hospital municipal.
El agresor también presenta algunos cortes pero su situación es estable, fue aprehendido y está a la espera de su audiencia de medidas cautelares.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
