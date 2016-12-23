Fecha de publicación: Viernes 23 de diciembre de 2016 -- 09:03

Sospechoso del atentado de Berlín fue abatido por la policía italiana

Anis Amri fue abatido por la policía de Milán el viernes en la madrugada. (Infobae)

El sospechoso de haber atentado contra un mercado navideño el lunes por la noche en Berlín, Anis Amri, tunecino de 24 años, fue abatido en un control de la policía en la madrugada del viernes en Milán, anunciaron medios italianos citando una fuente de seguridad. En el último momento gritó “Alá es grande”.

El ministro italiano de Interior, Marco Minniti, confirmó en conferencia de prensa que efectivamente se trató de Amri. “Sin lugar a dudas era él”, afirmó Minniti, quien agregó que el terrorista sacó su arma “sin titubear”.

El terrorista llegó al barrio milanés de Sesto San Giovanni a bordo de un tren procedente de Francia y, tras verse en un control policial, sacó su pistola y abrió fuego contra los agentes, hiriendo a uno de ellos en la espalda. El otro efectivo de la policía respondió a los disparos del tunecino y lo mató. El episodio sucedió a las 3:30 de la madrugada hora local (02:30 GMT).

El gobierno alemán ofrecía una recompensa de 100.000 euros (USD 105.000) por informaciones que llevaran a su captura.

En la cabina del camión que embistió a una multitud en una feria navideña y dejó un saldo de 12 muertos, había aparecido un certificado alemán por el que se permitía la permanencia de un extranjero en el país pese a no haber obtenido asilo.

Así, se identificó a Amri, de 24 años, y nacido en la ciudad desértica de Tataouine, un poblado que inspiró a George Lucas para crear un planeta ficticio, pero que en la actualidad sufre los embates del Estado Islámico (ISIS, por sus siglas en inglés).

Según confirmó el gobierno alemán, el sospechoso entró al país en julio de 2015. Los medios locales, además, reportaron que se encontraba desaparecido desde septiembre, cuando debía ser juzgado por un delito de lesiones.

Un mes antes, aseguran, fue detenido portando un pasaporte italiano falsificado. Estaba calificado como “peligroso” en las bases de datos de las fuerzas de seguridad por estar vinculado a “una gran red islamista”, según informó el periódico Bild.

En ese sentido, fuentes de la investigación citadas por la prensa local le atribuyen a Amri la condición de discípulo de Abu Walaa, recientemente detenido en Alemania y acusado de intentar montar una red de reclutamiento para grupos extremistas.

Tras el arresto de Walaa, el ministro del Interior lo señaló como “uno de los predicadores islámicos con más influencia en Alemania”, mientras que los fiscales indicaron que intentaba enviar gente a Siria para combatir junto a los yihadistas.

Por su parte, la agencia de propaganda Amaq, vinculada al Estado Islámico, aseguró en su reivindicación del ataque que fue realizado por “un soldado del ISIS en respuesta a los llamados para atacar a los ciudadanos de los países de la coalición internacional”.

Tomado de Infobae

