La Paz abre los brazos al Dakar

Los pilotos del Rally Dakar pisaron La Paz este sábado por la tarde por primera vez en la historia desde que esta competición llegó a Sudamérica y a lo largo del camino recibieron muestras de afecto de la mayoría de los ciudadanos, siendo los más aplaudidos los 11 representantes bolivianos que quedan en carrera.
La etapa de Oruro a La Paz con la prueba especial (cronometrada) fue suspendida por la organización la noche del viernes, debido a que la lluvia que cayó en estos departamentos dejó las rutas del Rally Dakar en malas condiciones y la temperatura bajo de manera considerable por lo cual no había las condiciones para seguir adelante.
El campamento quedó inundado, los pilotos tuvieron que dirigirse a la ciudad de Oruro para pasar la noche y con la especial cancelada sólo les quedaba hacer el enlace hacia La Paz a partir de las 10:30 llegando cerca de las 13:00, donde recibieron una calurosa recepción de parte del pueblo boliviano que se instalaron por todo el tramo haciendo flamear las banderas de Bolivia.
El punto central de la bienvenida fue la rampla ubicada en la plaza mayor de San Francisco, donde estuvieron las autoridades gubernamentales. El Vicepresidente del Estado, Álvaro García Linero recibió a los primeros corredores y minutos después se sumó el primer mandatario, Evo Morales.
Uno de los primeros en llegar a este punto fue el británico Sam Sunderland de la categoría motos. La emoción entre el público subió cuando el corredor llegó a la ciudad de El Alto y comenzó el descenso por la Autopista hasta llegar al centro de la ciudad. Tras ser recibido entre aplausos siguió su camino con dirección a la zona sur para instalarse en el campamento.
Pese a las protestas contra el Gobierno por utilizar recursos económicos para este evento deportivo cuando hay escasez de agua en cuatro departamentos del país, entre ellos La Paz, el ingreso de los motorizados (cuadriciclos, motos, camiones y coches) no paso desapercibido para la población paceña.
El momento más esperado era la llegada de los pilotos bolivianos. Los participantes en la categoría de motos: Juan Carlos Salvatierra, Fabricio Fuentes, Daniel Nosiglia y Wálter Nosiglia Junior para ingresar juntos. Minutos después Dany Nogales se unió. Este momento fue el que provocó una algarabía entre el público.
Los demás pilotos bolivianos en coches llegaron con intervalos al palco, se trato de Marco Bulacia, Luis Barbery, Rodrigo Gutiérrez, Eduardo Peredo, Julio Roca y Orlando Careaga. A su turno le estrecharon la mano a Morales. Peredo le obsequió la camiseta de su equipo al Presidente.
Luego de los coches fue el turno de los camiones, el ingreso de estas enormes máquinas fue presenciado por el público con atención, a pesar de que para ese momento empezó a llover. La fiesta deportiva fue de principio a fin.
LA PAZ/APG
