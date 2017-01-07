La Upri atiende de dos a tres casos por día

La Unidad de Protección Infantil (Upri) de la Policía, recibió un promedio de dos a tres denuncias en su primer mes de funcionamiento, informó la subcomandante de la corporación policial, general Rosa Lema.
“El promedio más o menos de dos a tres casos por día que se está recibiendo en toda Bolivia. No hay todavía un número exacto, todos los departamentos tienen incidencia de estos casos, no hay un lugar donde se diga que hay más o hay menos”, detalló la policía Lema.
Lema indicó también que la Upri fue creada con el objetivo de luchar y prevenir todas las formas de violencia y maltrato infantil, por lo mismo se dispondrá de efectivos para la concientización contra el maltrato a niños y niñas desde las unidades educativas, parques y en especial desde su hogar.
Asimismo cabe resaltar que la Upri está bajo tuición de la División de Investigación de Delitos Contra Niñas, Niños y Adolescentes de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV).
Lema recordó que se habilitó la línea gratuita 800140348 para recibir denuncias de violencia o maltrato infantil de toda Bolivia.
LA PAZ/Fides
