Fecha de publicación: Sábado 7 de enero de 2017 -- 21:07

Salvatierra:”Nada puede superar esto”

“El Chavo” Salvatierra en la plaza San Francisco. (APG)

“El Chavo” Salvatierra en la plaza San Francisco. (APG)

“El primer año que vino el Dakar a Bolivia fue algo increíble, no lo podía creer y nada puede superar esto: el pueblo boliviano es tan grandioso, año tras año este evento ha crecido y es el protagonista del Dakar en el país”, declaró este sábado por la tarde el piloto boliviano Juan Carlos Salvatierra luego de llegar al palco ubicado en la plaza de San Francisco, en la ciudad de La Paz.

Con siete participaciones en el Rally Dakar desde que esta competencia llegó a Sudamérica, Salvatierra mencionó que cada vez queda más sorprendido por el cariño del público boliviano y la calidez que transmite hacia el exterior y agradeció el apoyo de la afición durante todo este tiempo.

“Desde que salimos de Oruro hasta llegar a La Paz no había ni un lugar en el que no había público. Este apoyo me inyecta mucha energía anímica para darles muchas alegrías al país”, declaró Salvatierra, quien desde el 2011 compite en el Rally Dakar y fue uno de los corredores pioneros en la incursión en esta difícil prueba.

Salvatierra quedó en la novena posición en la etapa del viernes, este sábado no hubo competencia por la lluvia que cayó en Oruro y La Paz, y este domingo todos los participantes tendrán jornada de descanso en el campamento de Irpavi, donde Salvatierra quiere aprovechar para reponer fuerzas.

“La ventaja de correr de local se podría ir si no descanso. Trataré de maximizar este tiempo porque nos quedan muchos días más por correr”, mencionó Salvatierra, quien tuvo una afectuosa bienvenida en la zona del palco.

Luego de cuatro días de carrera, Salvatierra está en la posición 16 en la clasificación general de la categoría motos con 16h59´26” y está a 1h37´21” del líder absoluto, el británico Sam Sunderland (15h22´05”).

