El Dakar reduce su séptima etapa a 162 kilómetros

Las condiciones climatológicas adversas por las cuales atraviesa La Paz, Oruro y Potosí han vuelto a provocar un recorte en la carrera del Rally Dakar en su séptima etapa, que de 322 kilómetros de recorrido previsto en un principio ahora tendrá sólo 170 Km. de prueba especial (cronometrada) a cumplirse este lunes.
El ministro de Cultura y Turismo, Marko Machicao, informó la noche de este domingo las modificaciones para la realización de la séptima etapa, después de una reunión con los organizadores de la carrera luego de una verificación a los estados de las rutas por donde estaba previsto que pase la competencia.
“Este lunes la especial tendrá 170 kilómetros y ha sufrido una modificación; inicia en Orinoca (Oruro), a dos kilómetros de este municipio”, declaró la autoridad, quien lamentó que de nuevo la carrera en territorio boliviano vuelva a sufrir recortes.
Siguiendo con el programa, los corredores saldrán del campamento en la zona de Irpavi a las 05:00 de este lunes en un enlace hasta Orinoca, pasando por la zona de Aranjuez, Mallasilla, Achocalla y de ahí hasta la localidad orureña.
La largada de la prueba cronometrada en Orinoca comenzará a las 07:00 pasará por las poblaciones de Belén de Andamarca, San Martín, cerca de Salinas de Garci y Quillacas, donde habrán zona de espectadores. La meta estará a 72,8 kilómetros del municipio de Quillacas. De ahí los corredores irán al campamento en Uyuni en enlace.
Respecto a este cambio Machicao indicó que:”No fueron recorridas antes como competencia, presenta muchas dunas y eso hace que sea una área interesante en términos competitivos e interesante en términos turísticos para conocer”.
En esta versión del Rally Dakar, la sexta etapa (Oruro-La Paz) fue cancelada por las lluvias y un día antes, en la quinta etapa (Tupiza-Oruro), hubo un recorte. “Nos tocó lluvia en Oruro, en La Paz, en Uyuni. Lo bueno es que podemos rescatar partes importantes del país”, indicó Machicao.
Pese a estos inconvenientes climatológicos, la empresa francesa Amaury Sport Organisation (Aso) quedó encantada por el recibimiento a los pilotos en territorio boliviano y en balance preliminar que hace el Gobierno es satisfactorio.
LA PAZ/APG
Hi! I just wish to offer you a huge thumbs up for your great info you’ve got
here on this post. I’ll be returning to your blog for more soon.
These are actually fantastic ideas in regarding blogging.
You have touched some pleasant points here. Any way keep up wrinting.
whoah this weblog is great i love studying your
posts. Stay up the great work! You know, a lot of people are looking around for
this information, you can help them greatly.
This information is invaluable. When can I find out more?
Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I
was curious about your situation; many of us have created some nice practices and we are looking
to exchange solutions with other folks, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Hello there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick
shout out and tell you I genuinely enjoy reading through your blog posts.
Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that
deal with the same topics? Thanks for your time!
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve take note your stuff
previous to and you are simply extremely excellent.
I actually like what you have received right here, really like what you are stating and
the way in which through which you are saying it. You make it entertaining and
you continue to care for to stay it sensible.
I can not wait to learn far more from you. This is really a great site.
obviously like your website however you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very
bothersome to inform the truth then again I will definitely come
back again.
Your mode of explaining the whole thing in this post is actually nice,
every one can simply be aware of it, Thanks a lot.