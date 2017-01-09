Fecha de publicación: Lunes 9 de enero de 2017 -- 14:14

Asamblea interpelara a tres ministros

Una de las sesiones de la Asamblea Legislativa. (ABI)

Los componentes de la Asamblea Legislativa retornaron el lunes del receso de fin de año y alistan “interpelaciones” a los ministros de Obras Públicas, Milton Claros; de Medio Ambiente y Agua, Alexandra Moreira, y de Minería, Cesar Navarro.

El diputado de la opositor Gonzalo Barrientos, comunicó que el 14 de enero se realizará la interpelación al ministro de Obras Públicas sobre el accidente de la nave de la empresa Lamia y el 18 será el turno de la ministra de Agua sobre el tema del abastecimiento del líquido y del ministro de Minería sobre las concesiones mineras al Illimani.

Por su parte, el diputado del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), David Ramos, destacó el trabajo realizado en la actual legislatura, ya que durante la gestión 2016 -dijo- se sancionaron más de 101 proyectos de ley, de los que 97 fueron promulgados por el presidente Evo Morales.

Indicó que falta consolidar varias leyes, entre ellas la de lucha de tráfico de sustancias controladas, la ley integral de la hoja de coca y la ley del sistema penal.

“Son tres leyes estructurales que permitirán al país sistemáticamente ya dejar sin efecto la Ley 1008 y otro aspecto importante que será relevante este 2017 será en el ámbito laboral, del que se fue discutiendo desde varias gestiones en lo que significa una nueva ley general de trabajo”, manifestó.

LA PAZ/Agencias

