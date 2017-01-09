Fecha de publicación: Lunes 9 de enero de 2017 -- 15:47

Bolivia prohíbe ingreso de productos avícolas de Chile

Pavos de granja. (Internet)

Pavos de granja. (Internet)

Servicio Nacional de Sanidad Agropecuaria e Inocuidad Alimentaria (Senasag), determinó prohibir el ingreso de productos avícolas de Chile como una forma de prevenir el ingreso de la influencia aviar, indicó Mauricio Ordóñez titular de la dependencia estatal.

“Hemos emitido una resolución administrativa, la 005/2017, la cual establece la prohibición de cualquier importación de aves, huevos, y cualquier producto y subproducto de origen avícola de Chile justamente para precautelar el estatus sanitario de país libre de influencia aviar como lo tenemos en todo territorio nacional”, explicó la autoridad a los medios en Santa Cruz.

El caso de gripe aviar se habría producido en una granja de pavos de Chile, por lo que el vecino país envió una alerta que fue recibida oficialmente por Bolivia el 5 de enero.

El Senasag tambiéb instruyó reforzar los controles fronterizos, los aeropuertos y recintos aduaneros para evitar que el virus ingrese al país.

La resolución también establece que ninguna granja boliviana puede hacer visitas técnicas a granjas avícolas en Chile, esto con el objetivo de prevenir que haya alguna contaminación.

En 2016 Bolivia importó 188 toneladas de productos avícolas chilenos, como pavos y embutidos. Para 2017 hay un pedido para importar nueve toneladas de pavo, pero la solicitud fue negada por la emergencia avícola.

La influenza aviar es un virus que puede provocar la muerte de personas.

SANTA CRUZ/Fides

