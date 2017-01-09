Bolivia prohíbe ingreso de productos avícolas de Chile

Servicio Nacional de Sanidad Agropecuaria e Inocuidad Alimentaria (Senasag), determinó prohibir el ingreso de productos avícolas de Chile como una forma de prevenir el ingreso de la influencia aviar, indicó Mauricio Ordóñez titular de la dependencia estatal.
“Hemos emitido una resolución administrativa, la 005/2017, la cual establece la prohibición de cualquier importación de aves, huevos, y cualquier producto y subproducto de origen avícola de Chile justamente para precautelar el estatus sanitario de país libre de influencia aviar como lo tenemos en todo territorio nacional”, explicó la autoridad a los medios en Santa Cruz.
El caso de gripe aviar se habría producido en una granja de pavos de Chile, por lo que el vecino país envió una alerta que fue recibida oficialmente por Bolivia el 5 de enero.
El Senasag tambiéb instruyó reforzar los controles fronterizos, los aeropuertos y recintos aduaneros para evitar que el virus ingrese al país.
La resolución también establece que ninguna granja boliviana puede hacer visitas técnicas a granjas avícolas en Chile, esto con el objetivo de prevenir que haya alguna contaminación.
En 2016 Bolivia importó 188 toneladas de productos avícolas chilenos, como pavos y embutidos. Para 2017 hay un pedido para importar nueve toneladas de pavo, pero la solicitud fue negada por la emergencia avícola.
La influenza aviar es un virus que puede provocar la muerte de personas.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides
Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so
she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and
she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you could be a great author.
I will be sure to bookmark your blog and may come back
later in life. I want to encourage one to continue your great job, have a nice day!
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the highest quality blogs on the net.
I will recommend this blog!
Howdy! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to
give a quick shout out and say I genuinely enjoy reading through your articles.
Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums
that deal with the same subjects? Thank you so much!
Wow, this paragraph is pleasant, my younger sister is analyzing these kinds of
things, therefore I am going to let know her.
Can you tell us more about this? I’d want to find out
some additional information.
For the reason that the admin of this site is working,
no question very soon it will be well-known, due to its quality
contents.
This is my first time go to see at here and i am genuinely happy
to read everthing at one place.
I have read so many articles regarding the blogger lovers but this
post is in fact a good article, keep it up.
I know this website provides quality depending articles or reviews and other stuff, is there any other website which gives such information in quality?
Unquestionably consider that which you said.
Your favourite justification appeared to be on the internet the simplest factor to consider of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked while other folks
think about concerns that they plainly do not understand about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and outlined out
the whole thing with no need side-effects , other people could
take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Fantastic site. Lots of helpful info here. I’m sending it to a
few pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And certainly,
thanks on your effort!
If some one desires expert view on the topic of blogging then i advise him/her
to pay a visit this weblog, Keep up the nice work.
hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up anything new from
right here. I did however expertise some technical issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could
get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your web host is
OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will
very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality
score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to
my email and could look out for much more of your respective intriguing content.
Make sure you update this again very soon.
Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering
if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought
this post was great. I do not know who you are but definitely you are going to a famous
blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have
done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
If you are going for most excellent contents like
me, only go to see this web page daily since it provides feature contents, thanks
Hey! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My site looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to
resolve this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share.
Thanks!
Every weekend i used to go to see this website, as
i want enjoyment, for the reason that this this
web site conations really fastidious funny stuff too.
Howdy I am so happy I found your blog, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Aol for something else, Anyways I am
here now and would just like to say kudos for a incredible post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the superb b.
If you are going for most excellent contents like me, simply pay a quick visit this web
page every day for the reason that it gives quality
contents, thanks
What’s up to all, as I am truly keen of reading this weblog’s
post to be updated on a regular basis. It contains
good data.
Keep on working, great job!
Hello, I would like to subscribe for this web site to get most recent updates, so where can i
do it please help.
Your style is very unique in comparison to other
people I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you’ve got
the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this site.
After I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are
added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the exact same comment.
Perhaps there is a way you can remove me from that service?
Many thanks!
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something which
I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me.
I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get
the hang of it!
Excellent way of telling, and pleasant article to take facts concerning my presentation focus,
which i am going to deliver in institution of higher education.
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Many thanks, However I am having difficulties with your RSS.
I don’t know why I cannot join it. Is there
anybody else having identical RSS issues? Anybody who knows
the solution will you kindly respond? Thanx!!
When someone writes an article he/she maintains the image of a user in his/her brain that how a
user can be aware of it. Thus that’s why this paragraph
is amazing. Thanks!
My family members always say that I am killing my
time here at web, but I know I am getting knowledge everyday by
reading such good articles or reviews.
Normally I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say
that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do it!
Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, very great post.
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just
extremely excellent. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it.
You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it sensible.
I can not wait to read much more from you. This is
really a wonderful site.
Hi there, I discovered your site by means of Google while looking for a related matter,
your web site came up, it appears great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just turned into aware of your blog thru Google,
and located that it is truly informative. I’m gonna be careful
for brussels. I will be grateful if you happen to proceed this in future.
A lot of folks shall be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Pretty great post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to mention that
I have truly loved browsing your blog posts. In any
case I will be subscribing to your feed and I am hoping you write once more soon!
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful post.
Many thanks for providing this info.
Hello! This post could not be written any better! Reading through
this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about
this. I will forward this post to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
Thanks for sharing!
Good post. I definitely love this site. Thanks!
Thank you for some other informative blog. The place else may I get that kind of info written in such a perfect approach?
I’ve a mission that I am simply now running on, and I’ve been on the
glance out for such information.
Hi there very nice web site!! Guy .. Beautiful ..
Superb .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also?
I am happy to search out so many useful information here in the submit, we need develop more strategies in this regard,
thank you for sharing. . . . . .
I think that is one of the such a lot important information for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. However should observation on few
common things, The web site taste is great, the articles is in point of fact excellent :
D. Excellent job, cheers
Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog jump out.
Please let me know where you got your theme. Kudos
Remarkable issues here. I’m very happy to peer your post. Thanks so much
and I am having a look forward to touch you.
Will you kindly drop me a mail?
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of area .
Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this
web site. Reading this info So i’m glad to convey that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
I such a lot without a doubt will make certain to do not forget this web site and give it a look regularly.
What’s up mates, how is the whole thing, and what you want to say on the topic of this piece of writing, in my
view its genuinely remarkable in favor of me.
I was able to find good advice from your blog posts.
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed
in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
I delight in, lead to I discovered just what I was taking a look for.
You have ended my four day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have
a nice day. Bye