Fecha de publicación: Lunes 9 de enero de 2017 -- 17:12

Cristiano Ronaldo “The Best” del fútbol

Cristiano Ronaldo besa el trofeo "The Best". (El Confidencial)

Mientras, Griezmann, a la hora de hacer un resumen del último año, destacó que “en primer lugar fue feliz por el nacimiento de mi hija. En el plano futbolístico, recuerdo todos los goles que he marcado y sigo aprendiendo mucho”.

Hubo un sentido recuerdo al Chapecoense, club golpeado por la tragedia aérea que se llevó por delante las vidas de muchos de sus futbolistas, técnicos, directivos y empleados, devastando el club y la ciudad.

Un emocionante vídeo sirvió como sentido homenaje del mundo del fútbol a la institución brasileña. Carles Puyol entregó a Juan Carlos de la Cuesta, presidente del Atlético Nacional de Medellín, el premio ‘fair play’.

Hay que recordar que el club colombiano, rival de los brasileños en la final de la Copa Sudamericana, de manera espontánea pidió que se declarara campeón del torneo al ‘Chape’, cosa que finalmente sucedió.

Uno de los momentos más comentados de la gala tuvo lugar cuando se desveló el autor del mejor gol del año. Premio Puskas que entregó Ronaldo Nazario, fue el Mohd Faiz Subri (Malasia), jugador del Pulau Penang, el ganador merced a un impresionante gol marcado de falta directa el 16 de febrero de 2016, en partido de la liga malaya.

Durante unos instantes, mientras el premiado miraba su teléfono celular, se quedó en silencio la gala, roto por el ex del Real Madrid con un jocoso “no se lo esperaba”. Seguro que fue así.

Más de 45.000 futbolistas profesionales de todos los rincones del planeta seleccionaron a los colegas que mejor desempeño hicieron entre el 1 de diciembre de 2015 y el 28 de noviembre de 2016, ambos días inclusive.

Mientras, el Premio Puskas —mejor gol— y el Premio a la Afición de la FIFA fue votado por los seguidores. Es curioso que en el mejor equipo del último año no apareciera el rojiblanco Griezmann, que sí fue nominado a mejor futbolista junto a las dos grandes estrellas de los últimos tiempos.

Así se repartieron los premios (ganador / finalistas):

– Premio The Best al jugador de la FIFA 2016: Cristiano Ronaldo / Antoine Griezmann y Lionel Messi.

– Premio The Best a la jugadora de la FIFA 2016: Carli Lloyd / Melanie Behringer y Marta.

– Premio The Best al entrenador de la FIFA 2016 de fútbol masculino: Claudio Ranieri / Fernando Santos y Zidane.

– Premio The Best al entrenador de la FIFA 2016 de fútbol femenino: Silvia Neid / Jill Ellis y Pia Sundhage.

– Premio Puskas —mejor gol— de la FIFA: Mohd Faiz Subri / Marlone y Daniuska Rodríguez.

– Premio Fair Play de la FIFA: Atlético Nacional.

– Premio a la Afición de la FIFA: aficiones de Borussia Dortmund y Liverpool / aficionados del ADO La Haya y aficionados de Islandia.

– El FIFA FIFPro World11 de 2016: Neuer; Dani Alves, Piqué, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Kroos, Iniesta; Messi, Luis Suárez y Cristiano Ronaldo.

