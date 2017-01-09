Dakar: Sunderland en motos y Peterhansel en autos ganan la séptima etapa

El británico Sam Sunderland (KTM) y el francés Stéphane Peterhansel (Peugeot) ratificaron este lunes sus liderazgos en motos y autos, respectivamente, en la séptima etapa del Dakar, que fue recortada por las lluvias que cayeron este domingo en el trayecto que une las ciudades de La Paz y Uyuni.
Sunderland fue tercero detrás del estadounidense Ricky Brabec y el portugués Paulo Gonçalves, ambos de Honda.
Brabec ganó su primera etapa en este Dakar con un tiempo de 2:02:05 horas, seguido por Gonçalves a 1:44 minutos, Sunderland a 2:59 minutos y el español Joan Barreda (Honda) a 6:51.“Estoy bastante contento, sobre todo teniendo en cuenta que la etapa ha sido más difícil de lo que esperaba. Me ha alegrado saber que acortaban la especial pues hoy me tocaba abrir la pista”, dijo Sunderland al llegar al campamento de Uyuni.
El francés Xavier de Soultrait (Yamaha) terminó a 7:10 minutos, su compatriota Michael Metge (Honda) a 8:21, el australiano Todd Smith (KTM) a 9:39, el austríaco Matthias Walkner (KTM) a 9:59 y el chileno Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna) a 10:28.
“No será fácil (llegar al liderato) pero lo vamos a intentar, dentro de las posibilidades. Aún quedan oportunidades y etapas y vamos a ver si podemos hacer un buen trabajo”, dijo Barreda, que es noveno a 1:14:47 horas de Sunderland.Con estos resultados, Sunderland es líder con un tiempo de 17:28:53 horas, seguido por Quintanilla a 17:45 minutos, el francés Adrien van Beveren (Yamaha) a 22:16, el español Gerard Farrés (KTM) a 28:36, Walkner a 34:17 y De Soultrait a 38:33.
Peterhansel se impuso con un tiempo de 1:54:08 horas, seguido por Loeb a solo 48 segundos, De Villiers a 3:33 minutos, Hirvonen a 5:03 y el español Nani Roma (Toyota) a 5:32.En autos, Peterhansel mantuvo el liderato al ganar la etapa, seguido por su compatriota y compañero de equipo Sebastien Loeb, el sudafricano Giniel de Villiers (Toyota) y el finlandés Mikko Hirvonen (Mini).
Con estos resultados, el doce veces ganador del Dakar lidera la general con un tiempo de 15:57:06 horas, seguido por Loeb a 1:57 minutos, Roma a 11:07, el francés Cyril Despres (Peugeot) a 14:01 e Hirvonen a 47:24.
Peterhansel, que ganó la quinta jornada, sumó así su segunda victoria consecutiva en este Dakar, tras la suspensión de la sexta por cuestiones climatológico
En quads, el ruso Sergey Karyakin (Yamaha) ganó la etapa con un tiempo de 2:32:49 horas, seguido por el francés Axel Dutrie (Yamaha) a 2:59 minutos y el chileno Ignacio Casale (Yamaha)a 9:36.“No ha sido una etapa fácil, hubo mucha navegación. Había algunos lugares algo blandos, no grandes dunas, pero en altitud tampoco tenemos la misma potencia. No hemos cometido errores. Se trata de la segunda etapa que ganamos en el rally y vamos a por todo lo que podamos conseguir. Luego ya haremos cuentas”, sostuvo el francés.
Karyakin lidera la general con 22:13:25, seguido por el francés Simon Vitse (Yamaha) a 5:16 minutos y Dutrie a 5:23
En la octava etapa, que se corre este martes, los pilotos regresan a Argentina en un trayecto de 892 kilómetros, 492 de ellos de especial, que les lleva a la ciudad de Salta a través de la provincia de Jujuy.El trayecto de este lunes fue recortado de 322 kilómetros cronometrados a solo 161 por las lluvias que cayeron en el recorrido durante el domingo.
UYUNI/Agencias
