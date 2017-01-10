Cancelan la novena etapa del Dakar

El clima sigue jugando en contra del Dakar 2017. La organización de la prueba decidió cancelar la novena etapa de la carrera que debía hacerse mañana miércoles entre Salta y Chilecito.
El Dakar 2017 sufrió el revés con el clima. Hoy los vehículos tuvieron problemas para completar la etapa por los desbordes de ríos en Jujuy, por lo que retrasaron su llegada a Salta, lugar donde está ubicado el campamento.
“La jornada de mañana se dedicará a reagrupar el conjunto de medios en Chilecito para poder continuar con la prueba de la 10° etapa Chilecito-San Juan”, se lee en el comunicado del Dakar 2017.
Los problemas climáticos empezaron en territorio boliviano, cuando fue cortada la etapa entre Tupiza y Oruro. Luego no se corrió hacia La Paz. De igual forma, las llegadas a Uyuni y a Salta fueron recortadas.
El Dakar 2017 es el primero que tiene dos etapas canceladas. En el 2014 se canceló una entre Chilecito y Tucumán y en el 2015 en San Juan por el calor.
SALTA, ARGENTINA
