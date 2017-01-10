El MAS realizará su primera concentración por la reelección el sábados en Viacha

La Confederación de Juntas Vecinales de Bolivia (Conaljuve) cumplirá el sábado su concentración en la población paceña de Viacha, en apoyo a Evo Morales para una nueva postulación a la presidencia, además de iniciar su campaña de recolección de firmas con este objetivo.
El ejecutivo de Conaljuve y también senador por el Movimiento al Socialismo, Efraín Chambi, dijo que la postergación de la concentración se “debió a que el Dakar llegó a La Paz lo que impediría la llegada de las delegaciones hasta Viacha para el acto”.
Según Chambi el sábado esperan reunir entre 50 a 70 mil personas en el acto provenientes de todas las juntas vecinales de Bolivia.
En esta proclamación se tiene previsto entregar los libros de registro autorizados por el Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE). Los cuales hasta la pasada semana aún no habían sido solicitados al ente electoral.
La estrategia de la recolección de firmas a favor de un nuevo periodo presidencial fue una de las vías aprobadas en el congreso masista de inicios de diciembre de 2016.
De manera pública rechazaron participar en la concentración del 14 de enero las Federaciones de Juntas de Vecinos, de Cochabamba, Potosí, El Alto, quienes aseguraron que su tarea es otra y no la de participar en actos políticos y menos en la campaña de repostulación de Morales.
LA PAZ/Fides
