Fecha de publicación: Martes 10 de enero de 2017 -- 17:59

Johnny Fernández vuelve al Concejo de Santa Cruz

Johnny Fernández, dirigente principal de Unidad Cívica Solidaridad (UCS). (Archivo)

Johnny Fernández, dirigente principal de Unidad Cívica Solidaridad (UCS), se reunió este martes con Angélica Sosa y el alcalde Percy Fernández, una vez que fue notificado con la resolución que lo habilita como concejal por la ciudad de Santa Cruz.

El lunes el Tribunal Constitucional falló a favor de Fernández. E indicó en su resolución: “Se ha revisado la jurisprudencia y al ser evidente que ha pasado por todas las etapas del calendario electoral, refrendado por el propio Órgano Electoral que instruyó reponerle su derecho al señor Fernández de manera que pueda si así él lo considera, llevar a su posesión para que pueda ejercer el cargo”.

Fernández debe ser posesionado por el Tribunal Electoral Departamental de Santa Cruz.

Sosa este martes la presidenta del Concejo Municipal le dio la bienvenida e invitó a Fernández a trabajar por Santa Cruz, y espera que continúe la alianza que mantiene su agrupación con la UCS a la que sumo el MAS.

“Nosotros tenemos solo un compromiso por Santa Cruz y lógicamente vamos a desear todo lo mejor a don Johnny, el día de ayer se reunió con el alcalde y conmigo, nos comentó, y lo que deseamos como cruceños, como personas que trabajamos por la necesidad del vecino es que nos vaya bien a todos, en esa situación se le dará la bienvenida como autoridad electa”, sostuvo Sosa.

SANTA CRUZ/Agencias

 

 

