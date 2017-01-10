López informa a la Conmebol que no renunció

El expresidente de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), Rolando López, afirmó el martes haber sido depuesto del cargo por un congreso que eligió interinamente en su reemplazo a su vicepresidente y previó una intervención de la Conmebol.
A requerimiento de la Conmebol, López dijo que envió “un informe muy escueto (…) señalando, a requerimiento de ellos, que efectivamente no presenté mi renuncia, pero ya lo que haga la Conmebol no se puede prever”, manifestó.
Según el depuesto titular de la FBF, que mantiene detención domiciliaria desde noviembre por temas extradeportivos, negó también que haya presidido esa reunión realizada en Cochabamba, sede de la entidad, donde él tiene también su residencia.
“De las resoluciones adoptadas ayer (lunes) tienen que dar cuenta las personas que presidieron”, señaló.
El presidente electo, Marco Peredo, había declarado el lunes a la prensa que “hemos determinado aceptar la decisión personal e irrevocable de la renuncia” de López.
Peredo fue elegido con 24 votos a favor y las abstenciones de los delegados de Bolívar y Wilstermann. “Hemos actuado en consecuencia a los estatutos y es eso lo que la Conmebol ha recomendado”, dijo tras su elección.
A pesar de la situación, López afirmó que “no voy a interponer ningún recurso, aunque por supuesto que en conocimiento de lo que todos saben, he enviado un informe muy escueto a la Conmebol”.
López guarda detención domiciliaria desde noviembre, mientras la justicia lo investiga por presuntos cobros irregulares en su condición de docente de una universidad pública. Está acusado por la fiscalía por los delitos de incumplimiento de deberes, conducta antieconómica, falsedad ideológica y uso de instrumento falsificado.
López, quien asumió el cargo en enero del año pasado en medio de la peor crisis del fútbol boliviano por la detención meses antes de su presidente Carlos Chávez -envuelto en las investigaciones por corrupción en la FIFA- es también acusado por clubes de supuestos desaciertos administrativos en la FBF.
This is a topic which is close to my heart… Take care!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
This piece of writing offers clear idea in support of the new viewers of blogging,
that genuinely how to do running a blog.
Wellebutrin 150 V 300 cialis Dosage Of Levitra
I like what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever
work and exposure! Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve you
guys to my own blogroll.
Generic Zithromax Uk online pharmacy E Online Pharmacy
Cialis Effet Forum buy viagra Cialis Kaufen Forum
Greetings from California! I’m bored to tears at work so I
decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, wonderful blog!
Hello there I am so delighted I found your blog page, I really found you by error, while I was
looking on Bing for something else, Regardless I am
here now and would just like to say cheers for a fantastic post and
a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the moment but I
have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the fantastic jo.
Super Active Cialis 40 Mg [url=http://femalecial.com]cialis price[/url] Inhouse Pharmacy
You could certainly see your skills in the article you write.
The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe.
At all times go after your heart.
Kamagra Ajanta Pharmaceuticals [url=http://onlinecial.com]cialis[/url] Purchasing Levitra
Propecia Dealers [url=http://pricescial.com]cialis price[/url] Order Prednisone Overnight
Have you ever thought about publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog based on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would value your
work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
If you would like to grow your know-how simply keep visiting
this web page and be updated with the hottest gossip posted here.
I am not sure the place you are getting your info, however great topic.
I needs to spend some time finding out much more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic information I used to be searching for this information for my mission.
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using
WordPress on several websites for about a year and am nervous
about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Your mode of telling all in this post is truly nice, all be able to easily understand it,
Thanks a lot.
Right away I am going away to do my breakfast, after having my
breakfast coming yet again to read other news.