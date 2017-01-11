Ortega inicia su tercer periodo presidencial en Nicaragua

El presidente de Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, asumió el martes nuevamente el máximo cargo de Gobierno para un nuevo mandato de cinco años, tras diez años en el poder y después de ser reelegido en los comicios del 6 de noviembre pasado. En esta ocasión, con la primera dama, Rosario Murillo, como vicepresidenta, algo inédito en la historia del país.
La juramentación de ambos políticos estuvo a cargo del sindicalista Gustavo Porras, que el lunes fue ungido presidente del Parlamento, donde el gobernante Frente Sandinista ocupa 73 curules y tiene aliados en las restantes 18.
El acto contó con la presencia de varios presidentes de gobierno: Nicolás Maduro, de Venezuela, y Evo Morales, de Bolivia, pero también de la presidenta de Taiwán, Tsai Ing-wen; el de El Salvador, Salvador Sánchez Cerén; y el de Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández.
Y se efectuó en la plaza de la Revolución, en el centro histórico de Managua, ante miles de jóvenes activistas del Gobierno sentados en sillas dispuestas ordenadamente en la inmensa explanada donde en 1979 ingresaron las guerrillas sandinistas que derrocaron al dictador Anastasio Somoza.
Ortega, de 71 años, fue presidente entre 1985 y 1990, durante la revolución sandinista, y volvió al poder en 2007. Fue reelegido en 2011 y nuevamente el pasado 6 de noviembre, en unos comicios realizados sin oposición real ni observadores independientes.
La principal coalición opositora del país, que fue excluida de las elecciones, calificó la contienda política como “una farsa” y ha pedido la intervención de la Organización de Estados Americanos, a través del secretario general, Luis Almagro, para anular los comicios y convocar a unos nuevos.
MANAGUA/Agencias
I’ve been browsing online more than 3 hours lately, yet I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours.
It is lovely value enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made just
right content material as you probably did, the net can be much more useful
than ever before.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems
of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either
authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it
up all over the web without my agreement.
Do you know any solutions to help reduce content from being ripped
off? I’d really appreciate it.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your blog.
You have some really great articles and I feel I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some material
for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please blast me an email if interested. Cheers!
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s
the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to check out your site
on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the knowledge you
present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, excellent
blog!
Appreciating the commitment you put into your website and in depth information you present.
It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t
the same out of date rehashed material. Wonderful read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS
feeds to my Google account.
I think the admin of this site is really working hard in support of his web site, since here every data is quality based data.
I am really loving the theme/design of your blog.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
A couple of my blog visitors have complained about my site not operating
correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari. Do you have any recommendations to help fix this issue?