Una persona desaparece en el río La Boca en el Chapare

Una persona desapareció llevado por la aguas del río La Boca en la comunidad San Gabriel del municipio de Villa Tunari en Cochabamba. Según la información de los vecinos la persona desaparecida es Jhosell Aguada, quien es el encargado de conducir la embarcación que cruza el río.
Según testigos cerca a las 03.00 el río comenzó a “crecer”, mientras Aguada trataba de llegar a la orilla, la fuerza del agua fue tan fuerte que arrastró la embarcación a una velocidad sorprendente.
Aguada era el propietario de la embarcación y se ganaba la vida trasportando a las personas alguna maquinaria y hasta vehículos.
Los vecinos a los que entrevisto Fides Chapare, indicaron que la búsqueda se inició de inmediato por las orillas sin resultado alguno y esperaron a que amaneciera para continuar su tarea.
También un equipo del Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias (COE) de Villa Tunari comenzó su trabajo para buscar en el cauce del río el cuerpo del Aguada, mientras los vecinos seguirán recorriendo las orillas durante el día.
VILLA TUNARIA/Fides
