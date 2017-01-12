Fecha de publicación: Jueves 12 de enero de 2017 -- 12:32

Conaljuve: La recolección de firmas por Evo comenzará en seis meses

El senador del MAS, Efraín Chambi. (CD)

El presidente de la Confederación Nacional de Juntas Vecinales de Bolivia (Conaljuve) Efraín Chambi, informó que después del cabildo convocado para el 14 de enero para iniciar la campaña de reelección de Evo Morales, se deberá esperar seis meses ante de iniciar la campaña de recolección de firmas para apoyar la repostulación del Presidente.

“Una vez cumplidos todos los pasos y requisitos, seguramente nos entregaran los libros correspondientes  el Tribunal Supremo Electoral, y recién estaremos iniciando con la recolección de firmas, que recién según normas y procedimientos va a tomar unos seis meses” indicó Chambi.

Para el acto del sábado se ha convocado a las juntas de vecinos de toda Bolivia a partir de la 08.30 y según programa, el acto central comenzará a las 11.00 y se estima que el Presidente hable cerca a las 12.00.

Chambi recordó que el arribo de los dirigentes y las delegaciones a este cabildo corre por cuenta propia de los asistentes.

El dirigente vecinal y también senador por el MAS subrayó que la asistencia no es obligatoria, más al contrario es de conciencia y trata de reunir a todas las personas que busca consolidar la agenda patriótica 2025 , razón por la cual brindan su total respaldo al Primer Mandatario del Estado.

LA PAZ/Fides

