Fecha de publicación: Jueves 12 de enero de 2017 -- 11:06

Levantan un cadáver de la Curva Norte de estadio

El cadáver que levantó la Policía del estadio Hernando Siles. (Fides)

El cadáver que levantó la Policía del estadio Hernando Siles. (Fides)

Un cadáver de una persona de aproximadamente de 30 a 35 años fue levantado por la Policía en la mañana del jueves en la Curva Norte de estadio Hernando Siles con signo se ser víctima de un atracó, informó el teniente Rolando Valdez.

“A denuncia de los transeúntes no hicimos presentes en la Curva Norte del estadio Hernando Siles, donde descubrimos el cadáver de una persona de aproximadamente 30 a 35 años de edad que viste pantalón azul (jean) una polera celeste y una chamarra azul, no llevaba zapatos y tenía toda la cabeza ensangrentada, por lo que presumimos que fue un atraco”, indicó el policía.

Los vecinos de la calle descubrieron el cuerpo sin vida cerca a las 07.00 y de inmediato llmaron a la Policía que llegó minutos después.

El teniente Valdez afirmo que se realizó un registro a las prendas del occiso, pero no portaba ningún documento. El cuerpo sin vida fue trasladado a la morgue del hospital de Clínicas donde se le realizará la autopsia.

LA PAZ/Fides

31 comments on “Levantan un cadáver de la Curva Norte de estadio

  2. Good post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
    It will always be exciting to read through content
    from other authors and use a little something from other websites.

    Responder

  8. You really make it seem so easy together with your presentation but I to find this topic to be
    actually something that I believe I would never understand.
    It kind of feels too complex and very wide for me.
    I’m having a look forward for your next put up, I’ll try
    to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  11. Hello would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re
    working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely
    different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
    Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a fair price?
    Cheers, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  12. Hello this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG
    editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have
    no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  17. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I
    find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand.
    It seems too complex and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your
    next post, I will try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  18. Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
    A design like yours with a few simple tweeks
    would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your design. Many
    thanks

    Responder

  19. Simply want to say your article is as astounding.

    The clearness in your publish is simply nice and i could
    assume you are knowledgeable on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to seize
    your feed to stay up to date with imminent post.
    Thank you 1,000,000 and please continue the gratifying work.

    Responder

  21. Heya! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?

    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no back up.
    Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?

    Responder

  24. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter a
    blog that’s both equally educative and amusing, and let me tell you,
    you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue is an issue that too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.
    Now i’m very happy that I found this in my search for something concerning this.

    Responder

  25. Fantastic blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so
    many choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed ..

    Any recommendations? Appreciate it!

    Responder

  29. What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads.
    I’m hoping to contribute & assist different customers like its helped me.
    Good job.

    Responder

  30. Hello! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and
    say I really enjoy reading your articles. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same topics?
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  31. I’ve been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet I never
    found any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for
    me. In my opinion, if all site owners and
    bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot
    more useful than ever before.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>