Levantan un cadáver de la Curva Norte de estadio

Un cadáver de una persona de aproximadamente de 30 a 35 años fue levantado por la Policía en la mañana del jueves en la Curva Norte de estadio Hernando Siles con signo se ser víctima de un atracó, informó el teniente Rolando Valdez.
“A denuncia de los transeúntes no hicimos presentes en la Curva Norte del estadio Hernando Siles, donde descubrimos el cadáver de una persona de aproximadamente 30 a 35 años de edad que viste pantalón azul (jean) una polera celeste y una chamarra azul, no llevaba zapatos y tenía toda la cabeza ensangrentada, por lo que presumimos que fue un atraco”, indicó el policía.
Los vecinos de la calle descubrieron el cuerpo sin vida cerca a las 07.00 y de inmediato llmaron a la Policía que llegó minutos después.
El teniente Valdez afirmo que se realizó un registro a las prendas del occiso, pero no portaba ningún documento. El cuerpo sin vida fue trasladado a la morgue del hospital de Clínicas donde se le realizará la autopsia.
LA PAZ/Fides
