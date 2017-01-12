Fecha de publicación: Jueves 12 de enero de 2017 -- 16:54

Oficial: En Sucre reducirán el 25% de funcionarios municipales

Frontis de la Alcaldía de Sucre. (Alcaldía)

El secretario general del Gobierno Municipal de Sucre, Enrique Leaños, oficializó que se recortará los servicios del 25 por ciento de los funcionarios de la Alcaldía y optimizarán otras áreas como ser salud.

“Esto a consecuencia de la reducción que hemos sufrido en lo que es el presupuesto general, se tiene previsto hacer una reducción entre el 20 y 25 por ciento tomando en cuenta todo lo que es la optimización de recursos humanos”, indicó.

Además explicó que “habrán lugares críticos donde tenemos que optimizar nuestros recursos humanos como ser salud, las defensorías, atención al adulto mayor”, indicó. En su criterio, las unidades de atención al usuario se potenciarán para brindar un mejor servicio.

Leaño también informó sobre una pronta descentralización del Ejecutivo municipal enviando algunas oficinas fuera del casco histórico de la capital y abriendo algunas agencias para realizar trámites en zonas comerciales.

SUCRE/Loyola Fides

