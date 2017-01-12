TCP: El preaviso es legal si el trabajador acepta

Oswaldo Valencia, presidente del Tribunal Constitucional Plurinacional (TCP), indicó este jueves que un preaviso de despido es legal siempre que el trabajador la acepte y sino es ilegal y tiene instancias legales para recurrir la acción de sus patrones.
“La aceptación de un preaviso solo puede darse si es aceptado por el trabajador, de lo contrario puede acudir a la dirección Departamental del Trabajo y después recurrir al Amparo Constitucional”, indicó Valencia en conferencia de prensa.
Para el tribuno la resolución 907 de 2016 emitida por la Sala Tercera del TCP compuesta por Neldy Andrade y Ruddy Flores, solo recalcó la resolución 1262 de agosto de 2013, que indica la constitucionalidad del preaviso mientras sea aceptado por el trabajador.
Valencia recordó que toda relación laboral es un acuerdo entre empleador y empleado, y al concluir la relación también debe ser de esa manera y de no ser así hay recursos para ambas partes.
La Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) amenazó con una masiva movilización a Sucre si la Sala Plena del TCP no anulaba la resolución 907 de 2016 y determinaba la anulación del preaviso como una forma de concluir una relación laboral, pues considera que la determinación solo favorece a la patronal y atenta contra los trabajadores.
El ministro de Trabajo, Gonzalo Trigoso, sostuvo en varias oportunidades que la resolución de TCP es un atentado contra los derechos de los trabajadores y contra las normas laborales.
SUCRE/Loyola – Fides
