Aprehenden a chofer acusado de violar a su pasajera

La Policía capturó este viernes a un chofer de radio taxi acusa de violar a una pasajera el pasado 11 de enero, el encargado de dar la información fue el director departamental de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV), Renzo Mercado.
“Hoy hemos procedido a la aprehensión de un conductor de radio taxi acusado de violación a consecuencia de eso vamos a ponerlo en conocimiento del Ministerio Público, para que en mérito a todas las investigaciones que se han realizado determine lo que corresponda por ley”, informó el policía.
Mercado detalló que ese hecho se reportó el 11 de enero, en horas de la madrugada, en circunstancias en que la víctima abordó un radio taxi en la zona de San Pedro, el chofer al ver a la mujer con algunos signos de haber consumido bebidas alcohólicas la llevó a un lugar alejado para vejarla.
El jefe policial informó que luego de la violación, la víctima fue abandonada en una zona alejada, cerca del río Orkojahuira de dónde logró salir y después presentar la denuncia correspondiente.
El detenido, de nombre Juan Carlos T (30), será remitido al Ministerio Público para que un juez cautelar determine su situación judicial.
LA PAZ/Fides
