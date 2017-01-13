Fecha de publicación: Viernes 13 de enero de 2017 -- 18:52

Aprehenden a chofer acusado de violar a su pasajera

El presunto chofer violador. (APG)

El presunto chofer violador. (APG)

La Policía capturó este viernes a un chofer de radio taxi acusa de violar a una pasajera el pasado 11 de enero, el encargado de dar la información fue el director departamental de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV), Renzo Mercado.

“Hoy hemos procedido a la aprehensión de un conductor de radio taxi  acusado de violación a consecuencia de eso vamos a ponerlo en conocimiento del Ministerio Público, para que en mérito a todas las investigaciones que se han realizado determine lo que corresponda por ley”, informó el policía.

Mercado detalló que ese hecho se reportó el 11 de enero, en horas de la madrugada, en circunstancias en que la víctima abordó un radio taxi en la zona de San Pedro, el chofer al ver a la mujer con algunos signos de haber consumido bebidas alcohólicas la llevó a un lugar alejado para vejarla.

El jefe policial informó que luego de la violación, la víctima fue abandonada en una zona alejada, cerca del río Orkojahuira de dónde logró salir y después presentar la denuncia correspondiente.

El detenido, de nombre Juan Carlos T (30), será remitido al Ministerio Público para que un juez cautelar determine su situación judicial.

LA PAZ/Fides

35 comments on “Aprehenden a chofer acusado de violar a su pasajera

  1. Terrific work! That is the type of information that should be shared across the
    net. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this put up higher!
    Come on over and visit my site . Thanks
    =)

    Responder

  2. I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire
    someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to find
    out where u got this from. thank you

    Responder

  4. Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established
    blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
    I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start.

    Do you have any ideas or suggestions? With thanks

    Responder

  5. Hey this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
    I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience
    so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
    Any help would be enormously appreciated!

    Responder

  6. It’s in point of fact a great and useful piece of info.
    I’m satisfied that you simply shared this helpful information with
    us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

    Responder

  7. Hello! This post could not be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my good old room mate!
    He always kept talking about this. I will forward this
    article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read.
    Thank you for sharing!

    Responder

  10. Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to browse
    your website on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look
    when I get home. I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile
    .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, amazing site!

    Responder

  11. Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
    Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
    I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas
    or suggestions? Thanks

    Responder

  13. Attractive element of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital
    to say that I acquire in fact loved account your blog
    posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing for your feeds and even I achievement you get
    admission to consistently rapidly.

    Responder

  17. hello!,I like your writing very so much! share we keep
    up a correspondence extra approximately your post on AOL?
    I require a specialist in this space to unravel my problem.

    Maybe that’s you! Having a look ahead to look you.

    Responder

  19. Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
    Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
    I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas
    or suggestions? Appreciate it

    Responder

  20. hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up something
    new from right here. I did however expertise several technical
    points using this site, as I experienced to reload the site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly.

    I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I
    am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will
    often affect your placement in google and can damage your
    high-quality score if advertising and marketing with
    Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and
    can look out for a lot more of your respective fascinating content.
    Make sure you update this again very soon.

    Responder

  21. Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you
    know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.

    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
    I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the
    same results.

    Responder

  26. Great post. I was checking continuously this blog and
    I’m impressed! Very helpful information specially the last part :) I care
    for such information a lot. I was seeking this particular information for
    a long time. Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  28. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your
    blog. You have some really good posts and I think
    I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load
    off, I’d love to write some material for your blog in exchange
    for a link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested.

    Kudos!

    Responder

  29. Hi there, just became aware of your blog through
    Google, and found that it is truly informative.
    I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful
    if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing.

    Cheers!

    Responder

  30. Hey there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give
    a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through your blog posts.

    Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same subjects?
    Thank you!

    Responder

  32. Whats up this is kinda of off topic but
    I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
    I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to
    get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  33. It’s really a nice and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you simply shared this helpful info with us.

    Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

    Responder

  35. This is really attention-grabbing, You’re an overly professional blogger.

    I have joined your feed and look ahead to in the hunt
    for more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your site
    in my social networks

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>