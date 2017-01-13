Fecha de publicación: Viernes 13 de enero de 2017 -- 15:23

Lunes y martes será inscripción de alumnos nuevos

Escolares chuquisaqueños. (Correo del Sur)

El viceministro de Educación Regular, Juan José Quiroz, informó el viernes que el próximo lunes 16 de enero comenzarán las inscripciones escolares para la gestión 2017, y los dos  primeros días deberán estar dedicados a la inscripción de alumnos nuevos.

“El lunes se inician las inscripciones en todas las unidades educativas fiscales, de convenio y privadas. El día lunes 16 y martes 17 son de exclusiva inscripción de estudiantes nuevos en todos los ciclos”, explicó Quiroz.

El funcionario recomendó a los padres de familia atender a las  instrucciones emitidas por el Ministerio de Educación sobre la inscripción y la cantidad de alumnos nuevos que recibirá cada unidad educativa

Quiroz recordó que esta prohibido la redacción de listas para el ingreso de alumnos nuevo y las existentes auspiciadas por los padres de familia no tienen ninguna validez  y comunicó que se instruyó a los directores distritales realizar inspecciones para evitar esta practica.

El Viceministro indicó que para la inscripción tienen prioridad los niños con hermanos en la unidad educativa, después los que son vecinos de la zona y en tercer lugar los que trabajan en ese sector.

Sobre el incremento en las pensiones en el sector privado aún no se definió. El Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas Públicas, explicó Quiroz, se reunirá nuevamente con la Asociación de Colegios Particulares (Andecop) para tomar una decisión.

Recordó que en el sector fiscal no debe realizarse ningún cobro por concepto de matrícula, uniforme u otros.

LA PAZ/Fides

