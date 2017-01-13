Lunes y martes será inscripción de alumnos nuevos

El viceministro de Educación Regular, Juan José Quiroz, informó el viernes que el próximo lunes 16 de enero comenzarán las inscripciones escolares para la gestión 2017, y los dos primeros días deberán estar dedicados a la inscripción de alumnos nuevos.
“El lunes se inician las inscripciones en todas las unidades educativas fiscales, de convenio y privadas. El día lunes 16 y martes 17 son de exclusiva inscripción de estudiantes nuevos en todos los ciclos”, explicó Quiroz.
El funcionario recomendó a los padres de familia atender a las instrucciones emitidas por el Ministerio de Educación sobre la inscripción y la cantidad de alumnos nuevos que recibirá cada unidad educativa
Quiroz recordó que esta prohibido la redacción de listas para el ingreso de alumnos nuevo y las existentes auspiciadas por los padres de familia no tienen ninguna validez y comunicó que se instruyó a los directores distritales realizar inspecciones para evitar esta practica.
El Viceministro indicó que para la inscripción tienen prioridad los niños con hermanos en la unidad educativa, después los que son vecinos de la zona y en tercer lugar los que trabajan en ese sector.
Sobre el incremento en las pensiones en el sector privado aún no se definió. El Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas Públicas, explicó Quiroz, se reunirá nuevamente con la Asociación de Colegios Particulares (Andecop) para tomar una decisión.
Recordó que en el sector fiscal no debe realizarse ningún cobro por concepto de matrícula, uniforme u otros.
LA PAZ/Fides
It’s enormous that you are getting ideas from this paragraph as well
as from our discussion made at this place.
Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download
it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out.
Please let me know where you got your theme. Many thanks
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this info for my mission.
Excellent write-up. I certainly love this site.
Continue the good work!
Hi my loved one! I want to say that this post is awesome, nice written and come with approximately all important infos.
I would like to look more posts like this .
Howdy very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent
.. Superb .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds
also? I’m satisfied to search out a lot of useful information right here within the put
up, we’d like develop more strategies in this regard, thank you
for sharing. . . . . .
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a
quick visit this website on regular basis to obtain updated from hottest gossip.
You really make it appear really easy along with your presentation but I to find this topic to be really something which I
believe I might never understand. It sort of feels
too complex and very extensive for me. I’m taking a look
forward to your next post, I’ll try to get
the cling of it!
This design is incredible! You obviously know how to keep
a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost
moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Excellent job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that,
how you presented it. Too cool!
Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
What’s up Dear, are you truly visiting this site daily, if so after that you will without doubt obtain pleasant know-how.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning
this write-up and the rest of the site is very good.
Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing.
The clearness in your post is simply great and i could assume
you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me
to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.
I every time used to read article in news papers but now as I am a user of net therefore from now I am using net for posts, thanks to web.
Nice blog here! Also your site so much up very fast! What web
host are you the use of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink
in your host? I desire my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Thanks for the good writeup. It in reality was a enjoyment account it.
Look complex to more added agreeable from you!
However, how could we be in contact?
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you
amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog website?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted
of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
Currently it looks like Movable Type is the preferred blogging platform
out there right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done
a extraordinary job!
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you really know
what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked. Please also consult with
my web site =). We will have a link exchange contract between us
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience about unexpected emotions.
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I liked this article.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything.
However think of if you added some great visuals or videos
to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this site could
definitely be one of the most beneficial in its niche.
Terrific blog!
My brother recommended I would possibly like
this website. He was once totally right. This put up actually made my day.
You can not believe just how so much time I had spent for
this info! Thanks!
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for
me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
Exceptional work!
Hi there, I log on to your new stuff regularly.
Your story-telling style is witty, keep doing what you’re doing!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog?
My blog site is in the very same area of interest as yours and my
visitors would really benefit from some of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this ok with you. Thanks a lot!
Good answers in return of this matter with firm arguments and explaining everything regarding
that.
We stumbled over here different website and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to finding out about your web page repeatedly.
This design is wicked! You certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented
it. Too cool!
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, as well
as the content!
Hi colleagues, its great article on the topic of cultureand
entirely defined, keep it up all the time.
certainly like your website however you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the
truth then again I’ll surely come back again.
I visited many web pages but the audio feature for audio
songs existing at this website is genuinely wonderful.