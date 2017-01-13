Presentan proyecto de ley de proteción laboral

El Gobierno presentó el viernes un proyecto de ley que protege la estabilidad laboral en el país, después del reciente fallo del Tribunal Constitucional Plurinacional (TCP) que repone los preavisos de despido en desmedro de los trabajadores, informaron en una conferencia de prensa conjunta, el procurador general del Estado, Héctor Arce, y el ministro de Trabajo, Gonzalo Trigoso.
“El proyecto que se elaboró entre el .Ministerio de Trabajo y la Procuraduría tiene por objeto consolidar 11 años de política laboral del gobierno del presidente Evo Morales. La característica del gobierno del Presidente Evo Morales ha sido eliminar la libre contratación y la libre recisión de contratos que se introdujo en Bolivia, en el artículo 55 del Decreto Supremo 21060 del 29 de agosto de 1985, que destruyó todo el derecho laboral en Bolivia”, subrayó Trigoso.
Explicó que es “muy complejo” modificar los alcances de la Ley General del Trabajo, cuya estructura proviene de 1939, porque habría que hacer una transformación de toda la arquitectura legal que constituye la legislación laboral boliviana.
Agregó que tampoco es posible derogar solo el artículo 12 de la Ley General del Trabajo, tomando en cuenta que aparte de contener la figura del preaviso de despido, inscribe los tipos de contratos laborales vigentes en el país, y dijo que su eliminación significaría estar sujetos a relaciones civiles comerciales, de plena liberalización de la relación obrero patronal.
Trigoso remarcó que el proyecto de ley, que será enviado por el Presidente a la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional para su debate, se aplica parcialmente al artículo 12 de la Ley General del Trabajo para ratificar lo esencial de la sentencia constitucional emitida por el TCP en 2013, en cuanto a la protección de los derechos del trabajador, frente al despido por vía del preaviso.
“Lo que se está haciendo entonces es proteger, de esta manera genérica, como lo hemos señalado en esta conferencia de prensa, los derechos a la estabilidad laboral de las trabajadores y de los trabajadores”, refrendó.
Por esa razón, consideró que ya no tiene sentido el paro anunciado por la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), para el próximo 16 de enero, en contra del fallo del Tribunal Constitucional sobre los preavisos de despido.
Recordó que desde 2006 se elabora una nueva Ley General del Trabajo, en coordinación con la COB, en apego a las características laborales del siglo XXI, aunque admitió que avanza de manera “muy lenta”.
Por su parte, el Procurador ratificó el respeto del Gobierno a las decisiones del TCP, tomando en cuenta que Bolivia “es un Estado constitucional de derecho” y se basa “en el absoluto respeto de las instituciones que buscan justicia y sobre todo de la institución superior que se encarga de respetar y hacer respetar la supremacía de la Constitución Política del Estado”.
LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI
